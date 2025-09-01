Who can be the best leader? Nitin Gadkari says ‘one who could fool…’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged people to work with honesty and credibility, and said there are no shortcuts to success. He said that though shortcuts can help with quicker results, "it cuts you short". Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier said that power, wealth, knowledge, or beauty often lead to arrogance.(PTI File)

The Union Minister was addressing a gathering at the Bhavya Mahanubhav Panthiya Sammelan organised by Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad in Nagpur.

"There is a shortcut to achieve something; one can get there faster with a shortcut. If a person wants to cross the road by breaking rules, they can jump over a red signal or whatever it is, that's a shortcut. But regarding shortcuts, a philosopher said, 'shortcut cuts you short'," Gadkari told the gathering.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari warns against ego in power, sparks leadership jibes

Gadkari said it is often believed that one who could fool people the most can become the best leader.

"In the field I work in, speaking the truth with all the heart is prohibited. The are many enthusiasts and new people, and it is believed that the one who can fool people the most can become the best leader," the minister said, evoking laughter in the audience.

However, the BJP leader was quick to retort to his 'quick success' remark with a lesson from the Bhagavad Gita. Citing Lord Krishna, the minister said the ultimate victory belongs to truth.

"But one thing is that Lord Krishna has written and stated in the Bhagavad Gita that the ultimate victory belongs to truth," he said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari raises alarm over Delhi pollution, says he 'thinks of leaving' as soon as he arrives

He further said that the teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives.

"Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta) and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life and we should follow it," he added.

Nitin Gadkari is known for his candid and often controversial remarks. Last month, he said people who gain power, wealth, knowledge, or beauty often become arrogant.

While speaking at a gathering of principals and educators, he observed that once individuals start believing they are the smartest, their assertiveness can turn into dominance.

"No one becomes great by imposing themselves. Look at history—those accepted by their people never had to force themselves upon anyone," he said.

"I am the smartest one. I’ve become a ‘Sahab’... I don’t even count others," he said, adding that such arrogance undermines true leadership.