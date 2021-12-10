Who is Aashna Lidder, the daughter of Brigadier Lidder killed in chopper crash?

The daughter of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder Aashna Lidder on Friday performed the last rites of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was the defence advisor to CDS General Bipin Rawat and was travelling with him on the helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. As her fond yet brave remembrance of her father as her hero, her best friend won thousands of hearts, she was reportedly criticised on Twitter apparently for her ideology expressed in past. On Friday evening, as her Twitter account was not found, several political leaders including Congress' Karti Chidambaram, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the ‘trolls’ and extended their support to Aashna.

"17 year old, grieving yet holding strong, has just cremated her father, a decorated army officer, is being trolled for her views, they want to moderate her woke-ism, military train compulsorily, want her to be corrected. In the process got her to delete her account. How low will you go?" Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

"Shame on the faux “patriots & nationalists” who have hounded a young educated & thinking girl off Twitter," Karti Chidambaram wrote.

"Vicious Modi Bhakts trolled & abused the courageous Aashna Lidder d/o martyr Brig LS Lidder for her anti-Adityanath & anti-BJP views, to the extent that she'd to deactivate her account. All this while her father's funeral pyre was still burning. This is RSS's farzi Nationalism!" Congress social media coordinator Gaurav Pandhi wrote.

Aashna Lidder has written a book 'In Search of a title', the foreword of which was written by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. "Aashna has encapsulated the spirit of humanity through poems. Growing up in a military family, she has experienced the highs and the lows every child in a situation like her has been through. Words and phrases are expressions of her belief and there surely is a budding poet, waiting to be recognised. So continue your quest in poetry with passion and wish you the best," Gen Bipin Rawat wrote.

On Friday, as Aashna Lidder and her mother Geetika Lidder bid farewell to Brigadier Lidder, Aashna said, "I am going to be 17. So, he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It is a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator. "We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," Geetika Lidder said. The last rites of Brigadier Lidder were performed with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.