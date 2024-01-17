Who is Anil Mishra, pradhan yajman of all Ram Temple rituals?

Dr Anil Mishra and his wife Usha Mishra are the main hosts (pradhan yajman) of Ram Temple consecration rituals to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. They are the pradhan yajman of the pre-consecration rituals as well that started on Tuesday -- a week before the grand event is held. Yajman in Sanskrit refers to a person, a patron on whose behalf a ritual or yajna is performed. Varanasi's Laxmikant Dixit is the head priest of the rituals. Anil Mishra performing the rituals as the pradhan yajman of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Who is Anil Mishra?

Anil Mishra is a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was formed by the government.

A resident of Ayodhya, Dr Mishra has been running his homoeopathic clinic in the city for the last four decades. He was born in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district.

A few years ago, he retired from the official posts of the registrar of Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Board and the district Homeopathic officer of Gonda.

As an active RSS member, he opposed Emergency.

In 1981, he got a degree in Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery.

Anil Mishra has a long association with the RSS. He actively participated in the Ram Temple movement.

What will pradhan yajman Anil Mishra do during the 7-day pre-rituals?

On Tuesday, as the pre-rituals began, Dr Mishra being the main host took a dip in the Saryu river and then took panchgavya (cow milk, curd, ghee, gobar, gau mutra) before starting the fast. Then he performed the Prashchita, Sankalpa, Karmakuti puja. He and his wife performed havan.

On Wednesday, Dr Mishra and his wife performed the Kalash pujan following which pots were filled with water from the Saryu river to be taken to the place where the rituals are being performed. On the second day, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the temple premises with his eyes closed. Jalayatra, teertha puja, Brahmin-batuk-kumari-Suvasini puja, Vardhini puja, Kalshayatra and the tour of the idol were scheduled for the second day,

A total of 121 priests are conducting the rituals and vedic scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing the proceedings.