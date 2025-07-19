Who is Anmol Gagan? AAP ex-MLA who shot to fame with ‘MSP in 5 minutes’ remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Anmol Gagan Maan announced her decision to step away from politics and resigned from the Punjab Assembly today, where she represented the Kharar constituency. Anmol Gagan Maan is also a well-known Punjabi singer.(File)

Maan announced her resignation through her social media where she wrote in Punjabi that she has taken the decision with a heavy heart.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA should be accepted by the Speaker.” She added, “My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," she wrote on X in Punjabi.

Also read: Punjab: Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as Kharar MLA, quits politics

Who is Anmol Gagan Maan

Anmol Gagan Maan is a singer-turned-politician in Punjab who hails from Mansa district. She is an alumni of Chandigarh's MCM DAV College.

Anmol Gagan Maan joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2021 and won from Kharar constituency in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Anmol Gagan Maan defeated Shiromani Akali Dal's Ranjit Singh Gill with a margin of 37,718 votes during that election.

While campaigning during 2022 Punjab polls, Anmol Gagan Maan's remarks on providing minimum support price for farmers went viral. She had appealed the people to vote for AAP and said that if elected, the party would decide on the MSP, which was a key demand by farmers, in ‘five minutes'.

In Bhagwant Mann's government, Anmol Gagan Maan served as a minister and held portfolios such as Tourism and Culture, Investment Promotion, Labour, and Hospitality. However, she was dropped during a cabinet reshuffle in September last year.

Anmol Gagan Maan, who is also a well-known Punjabi singer, has several awards and accolades in folk singing at both national and international levels to her name.

Resigned a month ago

While Maan has announced her resignation on Saturday, she had put in her papers to the Speaker about a month ago, according to party sources. However, the party tried to get her to reconsider her decision.

However, earlier this week, Maan met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and had in-depth dicussion on various key issues. She shared a photo from the meet on X and wrote, "Had an in-depth discussion with our National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on various key issues. His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration.'