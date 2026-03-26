Who is Aryaman Birla? All you need to know about his cricket past and why his sister Ananya Birla is in focus

Popular IPL team the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is back into focus—this time not for on-field action, but for a record-setting deal that reshapes the franchise’s future. Aryaman Birla becomes RCB's new chairman. (Instagram@Ananya Birla )

In one of the biggest transactions seen in cricket, a consortium of Indian and global investors has acquired the Bengaluru-based team in an all-cash deal worth USD 1.78 billion (around ₹16,660 crore). The franchise, which competes in both the Indian Premier League and the Women's Premier League, was previously owned by United Spirits Limited.

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The new ownership group brings together major names, including the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone’s BXPE arm, Bolt Ventures led by David Blitzer, and the Times of India Group.

While the deal still awaits approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a key leadership decision has already been made, Aryaman Vikram Birla has been named chairman of the franchise.

Who is Aryaman Birla? Aryaman’s appointment adds an interesting personal dimension to the story. Unlike many corporate appointees, he has firsthand experience of the game.

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The son of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman once pursued cricket seriously. At 17, he moved from Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh to further his career, after earlier stints in England with West Hampstead Cricket Club and the London Schools Cricket Association under former Middlesex cricketer Paul Weekes, earlier HT reported.

His domestic breakthrough came in 2017 when he made his Ranji Trophy debut. A year earlier, he had already caught attention in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he topped the run charts with 602 runs at an impressive average of 75.25, including three centuries.

Across nine first-class matches—most of them during the 2018–19 Ranji season—he showed promise, including a determined maiden century against Bengal at Eden Gardens that helped Madhya Pradesh secure a draw. During this phase, he shared the dressing room with players like Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer, both now linked with RCB.

He was picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 but did not get a game during his stint. In December 2019, at just 22, Aryaman stepped away from cricket indefinitely, citing severe anxiety related to the sport.

Who is Ananya Birla and why she’s in the spotlight Even though she is not directly involved in the franchise’s ownership or operations, Ananya Birla has also drawn attention amid the developments.

The daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla has built her own profile as an entrepreneur and investor, separate from the family’s business legacy. Born in Mumbai in 1994, she studied at the American School of Bombay before moving to the University of Oxford, where she specialised in economics and management, according to a report by NDTV.

Her growing public presence, combined with the Birla family’s entry into cricket through this high-profile deal, has made her a name of interest in conversations around RCB. She is also one of the key principal partners associated with RCB.

What happens next For now, the transition remains subject to regulatory clearance from the BCCI. Once approved, the consortium will formally take over operations of the franchise.

With new ownership, a new chairman, and renewed attention around the team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is entering a fresh chapter—one that blends corporate muscle with a personal cricketing connection at the top.