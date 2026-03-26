Vijay Mallya congratulates RCB’s new owners: ‘RCB will always remain a part of my DNA’

Vijay Mallya has shared a nostalgic message following the transition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to new ownership. While wishing the new owners "Godspeed," Mallya looked back at when he “bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores”. Vijay Mallya, former RCB owner. (HT_PRINT)

“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” Vijay Mallya wrote.

He added, “RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara.”