Will RCB get new name after ₹16,700 crore sale?Ananya Birla drops a clue

A ownership change has put the spotlight firmly back on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and sparked a question that has quickly gained traction among fans: will the team keep its identity intact? The acquisition, valued at USD 1.78 billion (around ₹16,706 crore), makes it the most expensive franchise sale in IPL history. ( (Instagram/@ananyabirla))

The Bengaluru-based franchise, has been acquired in a deal by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group. The group includes the Aditya Birla Group, US-based sports investor David Blitzer, private equity giant Blackstone, and the Times of India. The acquisition, valued at USD 1.78 billion (around ₹16,706 crore), makes it the most expensive franchise sale in IPL history.

Also read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold to USD 1.78 billion consortium led by Aditya Birla Group

The stake was acquired from United Spirits Limited, which previously owned the franchise through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).

Amid all the headlines, speculation around a potential name change began circulating. However, a story posted on Instagram appears to have settled the debate. Ananya Birla, a key public face of the Aditya Birla Group, reshared a post on Instagram indicating that the franchise’s name will remain unchanged—suggesting continuity in branding despite the ownership overhaul.