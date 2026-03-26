Will RCB get new name after ₹16,700 crore sale?Ananya Birla drops a clue
The stake was acquired from United Spirits Limited, which previously owned the franchise through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).
A ownership change has put the spotlight firmly back on Royal Challengers Bengaluru and sparked a question that has quickly gained traction among fans: will the team keep its identity intact?
The Bengaluru-based franchise, has been acquired in a deal by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group. The group includes the Aditya Birla Group, US-based sports investor David Blitzer, private equity giant Blackstone, and the Times of India. The acquisition, valued at USD 1.78 billion (around ₹16,706 crore), makes it the most expensive franchise sale in IPL history.
Also read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold to USD 1.78 billion consortium led by Aditya Birla Group
The stake was acquired from United Spirits Limited, which previously owned the franchise through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL).
Amid all the headlines, speculation around a potential name change began circulating. However, a story posted on Instagram appears to have settled the debate. Ananya Birla, a key public face of the Aditya Birla Group, reshared a post on Instagram indicating that the franchise’s name will remain unchanged—suggesting continuity in branding despite the ownership overhaul.
The deal marks a significant moment in the IPL, as RCB continues to grow in both commercial value and on-field success. The acquisition covers both the men’s and women’s teams.
A consortium of four groups has signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-Diageo plc, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the franchise.
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Earlier developments indicated that the existing owners were seeking a valuation of around USD 2 billion. The Aditya Birla Group-led consortium is believed to have come close to matching that expectation, USD 1.78 billion, approximately INR 16,706 crore, as talks progress toward a final agreement.
RCB, who lifted their maiden IPL trophy last season, drew significant interest from global investors were keen to tap into the tournament’s growing commercial appeal. They also won their Women's Premier League title for the second time this year.