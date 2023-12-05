Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

Baryl Vannaisangi won the recently held Mizoram assembly election from the Aizawl South-III constituency - becoming the youngest woman MLA in the state. A member of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Baryl secured victory with a total of 9,370 votes, defeating Mizo National Front's (MNF) candidate F Lalnunmawia.

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi?

Baryl Vannaisangi is the youngest MLA in the Mizoram assembly. She is 32 years old. According to the affidavit in the Election Commission, Baryl has previously served as a corporator in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). She has pursued her masters of arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya. According to reports, Baryl has no criminal records against her. Baryl started her career as a famous TV anchor. She is quite popular on the social media platform Instagram and has over 251k followers. She has a total of 446 posts and her Instagram bio reads: “TV Presenter/Hostess/Anchor/Politician”.

Mizoram assembly election result

Baryl Vanneihsangi

The ZPM stormed to power in the 40-member Mizoram assembly election, dethroning the MNF, by winning 27 seats. MNF led by Zoramthanga was reduced to 10 seats. The BJP, which contested 23 seats, won two constituencies, while the Congress bagged only one seat. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested four seats for the first time, drew a blank.

Meanwhile, three women candidates won the assembly election in the state - ZPM's Baryl Vanneihsangi and Lalrinpuii from Aizawl South-III and Lunglei East constituencies respectively, and MNF candidate Prova Chakma. Notably, the outgoing Mizoram Assembly had no women MLAs.