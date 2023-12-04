Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners seat-wise and constituency-wise
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Here is the full list of winning candidates for all 40 constituencies in Mizoram, with MNF and ZPM in a close battle.
Mizoram assembly elections results 2023: The counting of votes for the Mizoram election results is currently underway, with the fate of candidate in 40 seats across the state now in fray. While the presence of national parties like BJP and Congress is expected to be dwindling in Mizoram, it is predicted by exit polls that the contest between regional parties MNF and ZPM will be a close one.
MNF is currently in power in Mizoram but multiple exit polls predicted that it will be dethroned by ZPM by a close but majority vote share on December 4. Here is a full list of candidates who are currently leading in the vote count from their constituencies.
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituency and seat-wise winner list
|S. no.
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Political party
|1
|Hachhek
|2
|Dampa
|3
|Mamit
|4
|Tuirial
|5
|Kolasib
|R. Lalthangliana
|BJP
|6
|Serlui
|7
|Tuivawl
|8
|Chalfilh
|Lalbiakzama
|ZPM
|9
|Tawi
|10
|Aizawl North 1
|R Lalzirliana
|MNF
|11
|Aizawl North 2
|Vanlalthlana
|ZPM
|12
|Aizawl North 3
|K Sapdanga
|ZPM
|13
|Aizawl East 1
|Zoramthanga
|MNF
|14
|Aizawl East 2
|B Lalchhanzova
|ZPM
|15
|Aizawl West 1
|16
|Aizawl West 2
|Lalruatkima
|MNF
|17
|Aizawl West 3
|18
|Aizawl South 1
|C. Lalsawivunga
|ZPM
|19
|Aizawl South 2
|20
|Aizawl South 3
|21
|Lengteng
|22
|Tuichang
|23
|Champhai North
|24
|Champhai South
|T. J Lalnuntluanga
|MNF
|25
|East Tuipui
|26
|Serchhip
|27
|Tuikum
|28
|Hrangturzo
|29
|South Tuipui
|30
|Lunglei North
|31
|Lunglei East
|Joseph Lalhimpuia
|INC
|32
|Lunglei West
|T. Lalhimpuia
|ZPM
|33
|Lunglei South
|K. Pachhunga
|MNF
|34
|Thorang
|35
|West Tuipui
|36
|Tuichawng
|37
|Lawngtlai West
|Lalnunsema
|ZMP
|38
|Lawngtlai East
|H. Biakzaua
|MNF
|39
|Saiha
|40
|Palak
The previous assembly elections in Mizoram were held in 2018, when the Mizo National Front formed the state government. Current Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term in office is set to end on December 17. During the last elections, MNF won with a thumping majority, with national parties unable to leave their mark on the state.