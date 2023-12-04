Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners seat-wise and constituency-wise

Mizoram assembly elections results 2023: The counting of votes for the Mizoram election results is currently underway, with the fate of candidate in 40 seats across the state now in fray. While the presence of national parties like BJP and Congress is expected to be dwindling in Mizoram, it is predicted by exit polls that the contest between regional parties MNF and ZPM will be a close one. The results of the Mizoram assembly elections 2023 are due today, December 4. (PTI)(PTI)

MNF is currently in power in Mizoram but multiple exit polls predicted that it will be dethroned by ZPM by a close but majority vote share on December 4. Here is a full list of candidates who are currently leading in the vote count from their constituencies.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituency and seat-wise winner list

S. no. Constituency Leading candidate Political party 1 Hachhek 2 Dampa 3 Mamit 4 Tuirial 5 Kolasib R. Lalthangliana BJP 6 Serlui 7 Tuivawl 8 Chalfilh Lalbiakzama ZPM 9 Tawi 10 Aizawl North 1 R Lalzirliana MNF 11 Aizawl North 2 Vanlalthlana ZPM 12 Aizawl North 3 K Sapdanga ZPM 13 Aizawl East 1 Zoramthanga MNF 14 Aizawl East 2 B Lalchhanzova ZPM 15 Aizawl West 1 16 Aizawl West 2 Lalruatkima MNF 17 Aizawl West 3 18 Aizawl South 1 C. Lalsawivunga ZPM 19 Aizawl South 2 20 Aizawl South 3 21 Lengteng 22 Tuichang 23 Champhai North 24 Champhai South T. J Lalnuntluanga MNF 25 East Tuipui 26 Serchhip 27 Tuikum 28 Hrangturzo 29 South Tuipui 30 Lunglei North 31 Lunglei East Joseph Lalhimpuia INC 32 Lunglei West T. Lalhimpuia ZPM 33 Lunglei South K. Pachhunga MNF 34 Thorang 35 West Tuipui 36 Tuichawng 37 Lawngtlai West Lalnunsema ZMP 38 Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua MNF 39 Saiha 40 Palak

The previous assembly elections in Mizoram were held in 2018, when the Mizo National Front formed the state government. Current Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term in office is set to end on December 17. During the last elections, MNF won with a thumping majority, with national parties unable to leave their mark on the state.