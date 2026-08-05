Who is Devendra Nath Mahto? The face of Jharkhand exam protests on hunger strike

As protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations continue to intensify, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has emerged as the leading face of the agitation.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk interacts with student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who continues his hunger strike to protest against alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JJSC and various other competitive exams at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL), and other competitive examinations. Follow LIVE updates here

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Along with Mahto, five others under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch joined the indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday.

Who is Devendra Nath Mahto?

Mahto is a student leader and social reformer from Ranchi, Jharkhand. He completed his higher education in 2020 from Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Ranchi parliamentary constituency as an Independent candidate, according to My Neta.

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly election, Mahato contested from the Silli Assembly constituency as a candidate of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).

The 33-year-old holds first-division postgraduate degrees in Sanskrit, Kurmali, and Tribal and Regional Languages. He also earned a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from Hazaribagh, according to India Today.

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{{^usCountry}} In recent weeks, Mahto has emerged as the most prominent face of the statewide agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Mahto traces the timeline of the agitation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent weeks, Mahto has emerged as the most prominent face of the statewide agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Mahto traces the timeline of the agitation {{/usCountry}}

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Mahto said the agitation began after the results of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test (PT) were declared last month.

"The results of the 14th Preliminary Test (PT) were declared on the 2nd of last month, exactly a month ago today, marking the start of this controversy. We launched this agitation on July 5, met the Governor on July 7, and staged an effigy-burning protest on July 8. We met the Chief Minister on July 20 and submitted evidence, which triggered official action," he told news agency ANI.

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He alleged that the Jharkhand government and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had failed to adequately address students' concerns despite weeks of protests.

"The current attitude of both the Jharkhand government and the Commission is demoralising students across the state. To uphold the students' morale and escalate this struggle, I am giving up food starting today. Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th PT examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the TDPL agency," he added.

Mahto speaks to Sonam Wangchuk

Mahto, whose protest began days after the massive CJP agitation drew nationwide attention, spoke to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk via video call on Wednesday.

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During the conversation, Wangchuk urged Mahto to continue his hunger strike but appealed to him to drink water, saying that abstaining from water in addition to food was tantamount to suicide.

Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto agreed to drink water on the third day of his fast while continuing his indefinite hunger strike.

Hemant Soren reacts

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the protests, saying that the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to the concerns of students amid protests.

"I have said this before as well, the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue...the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion...very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it. All the necessities of the students will be met, and they will get justice," the Chief Minister said, as per ANI.

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