Who is IAS Pooja Singhal being probed in Jharkhand money laundering case?

IAS officer Pooja Singhal, the secretary of Jharkhand mining department, has come on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case which is linked to the alleged embezzlement of crores of MNREGA fund in the state. Pooja Singhal's residence has been raided by the agency apart from several other locations. According to reports, the agency seized a total of ₹19.31 crore in cash from two premises that were searched on Friday in Ranchi. About ₹17.51 crore cash has been recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with Pooja Singhal and her family are being probed. Around ₹1.8 crore cash has also been recovered from another location in the city, reports said.

Who is IAS officer Pooja Singhal?

> Singhal is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was posted as the deputy commissioner in the Khunti district earlier before her present posting.

> Singhal is also the managing director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited.

> CA Suman Kumar from whose property ₹17.79 crore has been recovered has been taken into custody. ED said Suman Kyman has links with Pooja Singhal and her family.

> The complaint against Pooja Singhal claimed the IAS officer allowed the operation of Pachadumar sand ghat through her ‘handpicked contractors’ illegally without seeking wildlife clearance from the National Board of Wildlife.

> According to reports, Pooja Singhal is married to Abhishek Jha, the chairman and MD of Ranchi's Pulse Super Speciality Hospital.

> Prior to this marriage, Pooja Singhal was married to IAS officer Rahul Purwar, reports claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

