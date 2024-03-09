Who is Jaffer Sadiq, ex-DMK member caught in global drugs trafficking case?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and Tamil movie producer, in connection with the ₹2,000 crore drug international drug trafficking network busted by the agency last month. Former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq.(X/JafferSadiq)

NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh who confirmed Sadiq’s arrest said that he is the kingpin of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network which sourced Pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in the guide of food grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries,” Singh said.

Over the last two weeks, opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have launched protests against Jaffer’s alleged involvement in the drugs racket.

Who is Jaffer Sadiq?