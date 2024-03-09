Who is Jaffer Sadiq, ex-DMK member caught in global drugs trafficking case?
The NIA alleged that Jaffer Sadiq is the kingpin of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and Tamil movie producer, in connection with the ₹2,000 crore drug international drug trafficking network busted by the agency last month.
NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh who confirmed Sadiq’s arrest said that he is the kingpin of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network.
“Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network which sourced Pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in the guide of food grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries,” Singh said.
Over the last two weeks, opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have launched protests against Jaffer’s alleged involvement in the drugs racket.
Who is Jaffer Sadiq?
- Jaffar Sadiq Abdul Rehman is a prominent movie producer who has produced or co-produced at least four movies. His fifth movie is set for release later this month. He is the founder of JSM Group of Companies.
- Jaffer Sadiq entered into politics in 2010. He has been serving as the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing.
- The DMK expelled Jaffer Sadiq last Sunday without mentioning any reason. “Since reports said drug smuggling charges, we did not wait for action,” a senior DMK leader told HT, requesting anonymity.
- The NIA is probing whether drug money was used in his production company. The agency alleges that his production company was a front to launder money.
- “The accused (Jaffer Sadiq) earned huge amounts of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality etc,” the agency said.
- According to the NIA, a Tamil film named 'Mangai' was "entirely funded" by Jaffer Sadiq from drug money. He also constructed a hotel in Chennai.
- Sadiq allegedly used to get ₹1 lakh per kg "cut" (commission) from the smuggling of narcotics, according to the agency.
