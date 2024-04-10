Who is Jagjit Pavadia, Indian official re-elected to global narcotics watchdog?

India's Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) after receiving the most votes in a closely contested election conducted by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for another term, posting the highest tally of 41.(Photo: www.incb.org)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar announced the election win on X.

“Today, India’s nominee Ms Jagjit Pavadia has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030," he said.

“India secured the highest number of votes amongst all elected member states to the Board,” he said, lauding the permanent mission of India to the UN and the team at the ministry of external affairs.

India won 41 votes out of the 53 voting members of the ECOSOC, the highest among all winning member states. Pavadia had a comfortable win as the runner-up received 30 votes in the competitive election, which saw 24 candidates vying for five seats.

What is the International Narcotics Control Board?

• The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) was established in 1968 to serve as an independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions.

• The INCB comprises 13 members elected by the Economic and Social Council, serving in their capacity rather than as government representatives.

• Among the members, three with medical, pharmacological, or pharmaceutical expertise are elected from a list of nominees by the World Health Organization (WHO).

• Additionally, 10 members are elected from a list of nominees by governments.

Who is Jagjit Pavadia?

• Jagjit Pavadia has been a member of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) since 2015.

• She was re-elected by the Council for a five-year term from 2020 to 2025 in May 2019.

• Pavadia served as the president of the Board for 2021-2022.

• Born in 1954, she held senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years in the Government of India.

• Her roles included Narcotics Commissioner of India at the Central Bureau of Narcotics (2006-2012), Commissioner of Legal Affairs (2001-2005), and Chief Vigilance Officer at the Power Finance Corporation (1996-2001).

(Inputs from PTI)