 Who is Jagjit Pavadia, Indian official re-elected to global narcotics watchdog? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who is Jagjit Pavadia, Indian official re-elected to global narcotics watchdog?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:29 AM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar announced the election win on X.

India's Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) after receiving the most votes in a closely contested election conducted by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for another term, posting the highest tally of 41.(Photo: www.incb.org)
Jagjit Pavadia was re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for another term, posting the highest tally of 41.(Photo: www.incb.org)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar announced the election win on X. 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Today, India’s nominee Ms Jagjit Pavadia has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030," he said. 

“India secured the highest number of votes amongst all elected member states to the Board,” he said, lauding the permanent mission of India to the UN and the team at the ministry of external affairs.

India won 41 votes out of the 53 voting members of the ECOSOC, the highest among all winning member states. Pavadia had a comfortable win as the runner-up received 30 votes in the competitive election, which saw 24 candidates vying for five seats.

ALSO READ- India abstains as UN body votes on Israel ‘war crimes’

What is the International Narcotics Control Board?

• The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) was established in 1968 to serve as an independent and quasi-judicial monitoring body for the implementation of the United Nations international drug control conventions.

• The INCB comprises 13 members elected by the Economic and Social Council, serving in their capacity rather than as government representatives.

• Among the members, three with medical, pharmacological, or pharmaceutical expertise are elected from a list of nominees by the World Health Organization (WHO).

• Additionally, 10 members are elected from a list of nominees by governments.

ALSO READ- UN wades into row over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Congress's bank accounts: ‘Hope that in India…’

Who is Jagjit Pavadia?

• Jagjit Pavadia has been a member of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) since 2015.

• She was re-elected by the Council for a five-year term from 2020 to 2025 in May 2019.

• Pavadia served as the president of the Board for 2021-2022.

ALSO READ- Security Council reviews Palestinian bid for full UN membership

• Born in 1954, she held senior positions in the Indian Revenue Service for 35 years in the Government of India.

• Her roles included Narcotics Commissioner of India at the Central Bureau of Narcotics (2006-2012), Commissioner of Legal Affairs (2001-2005), and Chief Vigilance Officer at the Power Finance Corporation (1996-2001).

(Inputs from PTI)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Who is Jagjit Pavadia, Indian official re-elected to global narcotics watchdog?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On