Who is Jaya Verma Sinha, first woman to head railway board?

Jaya Verma Sinha became the first woman CEO and chairperson of the railway board, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter. She succeeded Anil Kumar Lahoti. Jaya Verma Sinha assumed charge on Friday and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024.

Who is Jaya Verma Sinha?

1. Jaya Verma Sinha, an alumnus of Allahabad University, joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988. She is currently serving as a member of operations and business development, railway board, under the railway ministry.

2. Sinha is responsible for the overall transportation of freight and passenger services on Indian Railways.

3. Sinha was recently in the news when, as the member (operations and business development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people.

3. Sinha assumed charge on Friday, September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024. She is slated to retire on October 1 but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over.

4. Sinha has also worked in the Northern Railway, SE Railway and Eastern Railway.

5. She also worked as a railway advisor in the high commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years. The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the divisional railway manager, eastern railway, Sealdah division.

Why is Jaya Verma Sinha's appointment significant?

Sinha's appointment signifies a pivotal juncture in the 166-year history of the Indian Railways, as he takes on the mantle of CEO, becoming the first woman to hold this esteemed position.

Established in 1905, the railway board, a key institution within the Indian Railways, has been functioning for over 118 years. Sinha's ascent to the role of chairman and CEO marks the first instance in its history that a woman has held this pivotal position. Her appointment reflects not only her exceptional capabilities but also the increasing recognition of gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles within India's railways.

