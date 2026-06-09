Who is marine commando Suraj Prashar? Navy's Shaurya Chakra awardee for Kashmir ops

President Droupadi Murmu conferred prestigious gallantry awards on Monday to recognise exceptional acts of bravery by personnel of Indian armed forces and security agencies.

Lt Commander Suraj Prashar launched a joint cordon and search operation on November 5 and 6 in 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir's Chuntawadi village.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

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Among the recipients of the Shaurya Chakra was Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar, who was conferred the prestigious award along with fellow soldiers for his brave act during Operation Chuntawadi in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Under the operation, the soldiers eliminated heavily armed terrorists in coordinated action by security forces, according to a report by DD India. The operation was a success due to the courage of Prashar and other soldiers who were a part of it.

Here is a video of Lt Commander Suraj Prashar receiving the award

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{{^usCountry}} The Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-I) was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh as well, along with other dignitaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-I) was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh as well, along with other dignitaries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with Lt Comander Suraj Prashar, Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lieutenant Commander Ram Goyal and Constable Saddam Hussain were also presented with Shaurya Chakra for their bravery during the operation in Chuntawadi and making it a success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Lt Comander Suraj Prashar, Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lieutenant Commander Ram Goyal and Constable Saddam Hussain were also presented with Shaurya Chakra for their bravery during the operation in Chuntawadi and making it a success. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also read: Court stays arrest of educator Khan Sir in Patna coaching centre firing case Who is Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar? {{/usCountry}}

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Lt Commander Suraj Prashar launched a joint cordon and search operation on November 5 and 6 in 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir's Chuntawadi village and displayed courage and leadership during the operation, leading to elimination of one A++ graded foreign terrorist and recovery of war like stores.

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During the operation, when terrorists started firing at the troops, Prashar identified and occupied a vantage position in close proximity from the target area. The terrorists had taken refuge in a house in Chuntawadi village. During firing, one of the cornered terrorists tried to break the cordon and inflicted non-fatal gunshot injuries on the troops. That's when Prashar immediately realised the gravity of the situation and opened aimed, deliberate fire on the other terrorist who was still in hiding, while keeping own forces apprised in real time, thereby resulting in the successful neutralisation of the terrorist by own forces at about 8.25 pm.

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The officer thereafter kept the target area under constant observation until sunrise and later led a joint team in the recovery of war-like stores.

Prashar's conduct was way beyond the normal call of duty, displaying conspicuous gallantry in keeping with the highest traditions of the service.

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