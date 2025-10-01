Who is Mohsin Naqvi? Pakistan minister at the centre of the Asia Cup trophy row

The Asia Cup 2025 is over, but the debate over its chaotic trophy presentation continues to rage. At the centre of the storm is Mohsin Naqvi - Pakistan’s interior minister, chairman of the PCB, and president of the Asian Cricket Council - whose role in the fiasco has left Indian fans seething Pakistan's Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, center, stands with officials on the field after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.(AP)

The presentation ceremony in Sharjah turned into a fiasco after Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister. A near-hour-long delay followed before the ceremony ended abruptly, with India celebrating their win without the silverware. The controversy has since snowballed, raising questions about Naqvi’s role and conduct.

The trophy standoff

The Indian team reportedly made it clear that they were unwilling to take the trophy from Naqvi, citing his official position in Pakistan’s government. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later said India could not accept a trophy from “a person who represents a country waging a war against us.”

Naqvi’s social media behaviour added fuel to the fire. During the tournament, he reposted provocative images, including one showing Pakistan players in flight suits with fighter jets in the background, and another of Cristiano Ronaldo with a crashing plane. These posts reportedly angered the Indian camp and contributed to their refusal.

At a stormy ACC meeting in Dubai following the final, Naqvi further drew criticism when he initially failed to congratulate India on their win. He eventually did so only after repeated prompting from BCCI’s Ashish Shelar, reports said. The dispute over the medals and trophy remains unresolved, with BCCI insisting on a protocol-driven transfer through ACC channels.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Born in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi is no stranger to politics or controversy. He served as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab province from January 2023 to February 2024 and was sworn in as Pakistan’s Interior Minister in March 2024 - a post he continues to hold.

A media entrepreneur and owner of City Media Group, Naqvi is known to be close to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari. His rise in politics was backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, with Hamza Shehbaz nominating him as caretaker Punjab CM in 2023.

Role in cricket administration

Naqvi took charge as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in February 2024. Just two months later, he was elected ACC president for a two-year term, succeeding Shammi Silva of Sri Lanka Cricket. In his acceptance speech, he promised to expand cricket across Asia, calling the continent “central to the global game.”

As PCB chief, Naqvi has overseen stadium renovations and Pakistan’s hosting preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy under a hybrid model. But his tenure has been marked by frequent clashes with the BCCI, reflecting the strained political ties between the two nations.

A polarising figure

Naqvi’s dual role as both a senior government minister and cricket administrator has raised eyebrows, especially in the wake of the Asia Cup trophy fiasco. Critics say he has blurred the lines between sports diplomacy and political posturing, with his actions undermining the spirit of the game.

Despite the chaos, India’s victory celebrations went on, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his team replicating Rohit Sharma’s iconic “slow walk” from the 2024 T20 World Cup. But the absence of the trophy in their hands has left a sour aftertaste.