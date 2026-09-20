Who is ‘Raja D King’? Amritsar businessman announces ‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh

Amritsar businessman and social media influencer Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', has made headlines after announcing plans to host an “iPhone Langar”, where around 100 iPhones will be given away for free. Trehan has previously gained attention for unconventional giveaways, including cash handouts and free petrol.

'Raja D King' is an Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality who has grabbed attention for his giveaways (ANI/Bloomberg)

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He announced that his “iPhone Langar”, featuring free Apple iPhones, will take place on September 22. He claimed "Jai Mata Di” had revealed the date and other details to him, and the distribution is scheduled between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Who is 'Raja D King'?

Popularly known as Raja D King, Trehan is an Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality who has grabbed attention for his giveaways.

Earlier, he launched ‘Petrol Langar’ in Chandigarh, offering free fuel to people at selected petrol pumps. Under the initiative, he announced fuel coupons worth ₹500 for owners of two- and three-wheelers, while four-wheeler owners were promised coupons worth ₹1,000.

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{{^usCountry}} His first attempt at distributing free petrol, however, led to overcrowding at the venue. Hundreds of people arrived, leading the police to intervene. Authorities later ordered the temporary closure of the petrol pump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His first attempt at distributing free petrol, however, led to overcrowding at the venue. Hundreds of people arrived, leading the police to intervene. Authorities later ordered the temporary closure of the petrol pump. {{/usCountry}}

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Trehan has described himself as a crypto trader and a former stock market investor. In an earlier interaction with media, he said he planned to give away 90 per cent of his wealth.

He said that he wanted to donate a large portion of the wealth he inherited from his father, along with 90 per cent of his personal wealth, news agency PTI reported.

Recently, Trehan distributed food supplies and ₹500 notes to several people in need in Chandigarh.

His giveaways have continued to attract attention, particularly since he uses the term “langar” to describe initiatives that go beyond the traditional practice of providing free food.

‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh

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Trehan described the upcoming giveaway as the result of years of personal devotion. "I remained absorbed in devotion. I gave up everything and everyone who was mine... I wanted to attain 'Jai Mata Di'; I wanted to know who 'Jai Mata Di' is, the source of everything we receive," he told news agency ANI.

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He added that the September 22 event in Chandigarh would be the first in a series of such initiatives.

Reflecting on the response to his earlier giveaways, Trehan said the interest surrounding the iPhone distribution was different. "The curiosity I witnessed for iPhones, I’ve never seen anywhere else," he said.

He said people selected from Chandigarh and Mohali will receive the devices after their names are picked in a public draw.