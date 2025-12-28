Who is Ricky Gill? Trump staffer awarded for role in ‘India-Pakistan ceasefire’

Gill, who serves as senior director for South and Central Asia and Special Assistant to the US President, received the award from US State Secretary Marco Rubio
Ricky Gill, an Indian-origin advisor to US President Donald Trump, has been awarded the National Security Council’s Distinguished Action Award for his role in “India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations”.
Gill, who serves as senior director for South and Central Asia and Special Assistant to the US President, received the award from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week. He was appointed to the position in January, when Trump came to power.
Though, Trump and his administration has claimed several times over the past months of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict, India has categorically rejected Washington's claims.
Here is all you need to know about Ricky Gill:
Gill, a US citizen with Indian roots, holds a law degree from University of California, Berkley.
In his current role, he currently oversees the India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and broader South and Central Asia portfolio at the NSC.
He was also part of Trump's National Security Council during the first term, where he served as Director for Russia and European Energy Security at the NSC.
He has also served as Senior Advisor at the US State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. Born to Jasbir and Param Gill, he was born in Lodi, New Jersey.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.