Who is Sahil Khan, detained in Mahadev betting app case?

Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained Bollywood actor and fitness trainer Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam case. Actor and fitness trainer Sahil Khan(File)

Sahil Khan was held from Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Saturday, days after the Bombay high court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea. The court noted that Sahil Khan was “directly connected with an online betting application”.

Earlier this week, the actor was grilled for over four hours by the SIT in connection with the case.

Who is Sahil Khan?

Sahil Khan, an actor and fitness trainer, is known for Bollywood films like Style' and Excuse Me'. He started his career with a musical video of Stereo Nation Nachange Sari Raat. Sahil Khan later became a fitness expert known for increasing fitness awareness and has won awards from several bodies in Mumbai.

The actor married Negar Khan in 2003 and divorced in July 2005. The 47-year-old actor recently shared some pictures with his 21-year-old girlfriend Milena and introduced her as his ‘wife’ on social media. He later revealed that he got engaged in Russia and got married on papers.

How is Sahil Khan linked to case?

An FIR was registered against Khan for allegedly promoting online betting applications, stating that “he was directly connected with an online betting application.”

The initial complaint was lodged by social activist Prakash Bankar in the betting app scam case in November 2023, alleging that several web portals were designed for online betting/gambling on cricket, football, tennis, and card games like teen Patti, etc.

The actor was one of the several accused named in the FIR. According to the FIR, there were several online betting applications present on social media, including Khan-promoted Khiladi Book, a division of the Mahadev app.

It was claimed that the accused used social media platforms to prey on prospective players and induce them to invest and sign up on the portal.

What's the Mahadev betting app case?

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the Mahadev betting app case. The scam is about ₹15,000 crore, as per the FIR registered in the case. Mumbai police has registered a case against 32 persons in the case. According to the police, the probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.