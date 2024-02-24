Sahil Khan on getting engaged with 21-year-old girlfriend Milena: I am full of emotions right now

Former actor Sahil Khan recently shared his heartwarming pictures with girlfriend Milena and introduced her as his ‘wife’ on social media. Gracing the headlines again after a long time, Khan speaks candidly about his engagement, and reveals, “The engagement was in Russia and we got married on documents as well, but we will also host a reception very soon, in either Dubai or India,” adding, “We will be doing a proper wedding this year only, very soon. We are living in Dubai at the moment, but I have my business as well so I have my base both here and in India, as my family and home is in Mumbai.” sahil khan with girlfriend melina

Expressing his affection and sharing more about his partner, he tells us, “Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now.”

Highlighting her intelligence and maturity despite being a 21-year-old, the 47-year-old quips, “She is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young,” he shared. “We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature.”

The former actor-businessman also reflects on his hiatus from the entertainment industry, and tells us, “I was away for a very long time because I wasn’t getting any jobs. I was only getting reality shows and I was offered some crazy money for it, but somehow I couldn’t do it. I became an actor by accident and then the movie did well so I had a little bit of a career there.”

“But, because I was not a trained actor or a very talented guy, all my movies flopped. I realised that I had to do something else for a living. I even produced Aladdin partly, so I did everything possible but it just wasn’t working. I realised that this was not my game and I believe time is not money, it’s life, so I didn’t want to waste it. Now, I just want to get up in the morning and have a great day. I try to be happy, not everybody can be Shah Rukh Khan. We have to find our own happiness. There is no bitterness in me and I believe there are better guys than me. What I can do, only I can do, we all have our own expertise. It was an interesting journey so far, I settled my business and also found my wife,” Khan further adds.

Talking about his one time comeback in Milap Zaveri’s Style Returns, he shares, “I will be coming back for Style returns, it will go on floors this year. Just a few more castings are left then we are good to go. Style was liked by everyone so I felt just this one I can do. I look forward to working with Sharman again, he is a great actor. I am doing it only because it is like a ‘ghar ka home production’ type.”

“I don’t want to struggle and go around asking for jobs now, I think I am too late for that. It’s like a paid holiday for me. I just wish to come for Style 2, no plans to get into movies, because I believe that it’s not my cup of tea, it requires a lot more than just acting. I have a happy life of my own. Wake up, eat good food, stay happy, that’s only what I want to do now,” the former actor ends.