Who is Sambhav Jain, man who married Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita?

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The lavish wedding ceremony was held at Delhi's Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab chief minister when he is in the capital. Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav Jain pose for a photograph at their wedding.

According to a report by The Mint, Harshita and Sambhav met at the Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi), where they studied at the same time. The couple got engaged at Delhi's five star hotel Shangri-La Eros.

Several top AAP leaders, including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia attended the ceremony.

Harshita is the elder daughter of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. She has a younger brother named Pulkit. She studied chemical engineering from IIT-Delhi and graduated in 2018, Live Hindustan reported.

According to the report, Harshita worked as an associate consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram after her studies.

Who is Sambhav Jain?

According to a Mint report, Jain is a project management consultant for a private company. Harshita Kejriwal and Sambhav also co-founded a startup named Basil Health. As mentioned earlier, the duo met while studying at IIT-Delhi.

In the recently held Delhi assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Kejriwal lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party after a 10-year-long stint in power.

Kejriwal lost to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh in New Delhi, a seat he represented since 2013. Several party leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj, also faced defeats.

The BJP formed the government in Delhi after nearly three decades under the chief ministership of Rekha Gupta.

AAP is currently in power in Punjab, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2027.