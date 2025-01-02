Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad? Singer reportedly engaged to BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Sivasri Skandaprasad, popular classical singer known for her songs in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's movie franchise 'Ponniyin Selvan', has caught social media's eye amid buzz over her marriage with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. A renowned classical singer, Sivasri also has a MA in Bharatanatyam from Madras University. (Instagram/@sivasri.skanda)

Neither of the two have officially confirmed these claims so far.

Born on August 1, 1996, Sivasri Skandaprasad, is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam maestro, whose music was her first introduction to that world.

The Chennai-based singer is a Carnatic singer and a performing Bharatanatyam artiste. Her LinkedIn profile describes herself as a "passionate painter" who does commissioned projects and a "part-time" model as well.

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a bio-engineering graduate from SASTRA university and has worked on drug induced developmental or fetal defects. She is a Sanskrit student and has a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology from the PVA Ayurvedic hospital.

She also has a Masters of Arts (MA) in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras.

‘Ahuti’

Additionally, Sivasri Skandaprasad is the founder and director of 'Ahuti', a platform which aims to build a "stronger and visionary young India, through e-training and experience programmes".

The website of the platform reads, "Ahuti, art that reflects inclusivity and multiculturalism, evoking the harmony and togetherness of humanity. We have something for everyone!"

Her platform is devoted to 64 Indian art forms and it plans to nourish and enrich the next generations in these art forms to build them as "holistic individuals".

"From singing to dancing, recitation lessons to solving riddles, knitting to dressing up, painting to garland making, mastering a conversation to make-up techniques, Ahuti empowers you to touch the soul of nature with your art," Sivasri Skandaprasad's LinkedIn profile's about section reads.

Sivasri and Carnatic music

Sivasri Skandaprasad is trained in classical Carnatic music under Guru Sri AS Murali and is a performing concert artiste.

From performing in prestigious concerts at Chennai's leading Sabhas like Nardagana Sabha, Brahma Gana Sabha, etc., to accompanying prominent Bharatanatyam artists on vocal.

She has also been on Indian Centre for Cultural Relations (ICCR) tours to Denmark and the Republic of Korea as a government diplomat, the Ahuti website reads.

Sivasri and Bharatanatyam

The Chennai-based singer has also been learning Bharatanatyam from the age of 3, under the tutelage of Kalaimamani Smt Krishnakumari Narendran and Acharya Choodamani Guru Smt Roja Kannan.

She has delivered several solo performances at the well-known Sabhas of Chennai, including the Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, Krishna Gana Sabha, and Brahma Gana Sabha.

Awards and Accolades

In 2018, Sivasri Skandaprasad was conferred the title of 'Bharata Kala Choodamani' by the Chidambaram Sri Kanakasabhapathi Trust for singing, choreographing, and conducting a Bharatanatyam offering by about 8,000 dancers in the prakaras of the Chidambaram Nataraja Swami temple.

In 2020, Chennai's M.O.P Vaishnav College for Women awarded Sivasri with 'Yuva Samman' in the performing arts category, for being a young woman achiever and taking responsibility to inspire more young women to pursue their dreams.

In 2021, Sivasri Skandaprasad won the Bhakti Gana Kokila title from Mumbai's Shankralayam Sanstha of the Hariharaputra Samaj and in 2022, Chennai's Bharath Kalachar awarded her 'Yuva Kala Bharathi'.

Sivasri first gained major recognition in January 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her for her rendition of a Kannada Ram bhajan - "Poojisalende Hoogala Thande".

"This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan," the PM had written in his X post.

To this, Sivasri had responded saying, "Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me. Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey."