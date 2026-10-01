The pilot of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, who was stabbed by the copilot in an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft, has been identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, whom the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers ' lives, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image. (Israel Foreign Ministry/REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar for saving 180 lives and wished him a “speedy and full recovery”, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump called the Indian pilot a “hero”. Follow live updates related to flydubai incident here.

Who is Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar has served as a captain on flydubai's Boeing 737 fleet since June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile shows 9,750 flying hours on the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 and 9.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What actions did Smit Machchhar take to save the lives of passengers during the flydubai incident? Smit Machchhar fought back against his co-pilot, who had stabbed him, and managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker and prevent a potential crash. Why was Smit Machchhar praised by world leaders following the flydubai flight incident? Smit Machchhar was praised for his extraordinary bravery and quick thinking that saved 180 lives during the terrifying attack on the flight, earning him recognition from leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Modi. How did Smit Machchhar's background contribute to his capability as a pilot in the crisis situation? Smit Machchhar had extensive experience, with over 9,750 flying hours and a history as a senior commander and trainer at SpiceJet, which equipped him with the skills necessary to handle the high-pressure situation during the flight.

{{^usCountry}} Before joining flydubai, he worked with SpiceJet in Mumbai for 11 years. He worked as a senior commander and later became a line training captain in November 2020, a role in which he trained and assessed other pilots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before joining flydubai, he worked with SpiceJet in Mumbai for 11 years. He worked as a senior commander and later became a line training captain in November 2020, a role in which he trained and assessed other pilots. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Machchhar is from Ghatkopar East in Mumbai and was living in Dubai for work, people aware of the matter told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The profile also shows that he joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain. This allows airlines to hire pilots who already hold captain positions at another carrier and appoint them directly as captains. It also says that he had more than 6,400 hours as a pilot-in-command at SpiceJet.

Machchhar's profile lists a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Welingkar Institute of Management, completed between June 2007 and April 2008. It does not mention where he received his flight training.

His brother is also a pilot with Akasa Air, HT reported earlier.

PM Modi, Trump, Netanyahu hail ‘hero’ Indian pilot

Machchhar underwent surgery after the incident and remains stable, while the other pilot, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was arrested by Saudi authorities. World leaders, including PM Modi, have praised the Indian pilot and called him a “hero”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump also called the pilot a “hero,” saying he managed to open the door, fall back, and shout for help.

"The pilot was in very bad shape; I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero," he said, recalling his conversation with Netanyahu.

"It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot," he added.

Netanyahu on Wednesday called Machchhar a "true hero", saying that "despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," the Israeli PM said.