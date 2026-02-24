Who is Uday Bhanu Chib, Congress youth wing chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI Summit

The investigation and opposition to the 'shirtless' protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 have intensified, with Congress youth wing president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested as “mastermind” behind the demonstration — now being called as "deep conspiracy" by the Delhi Police. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib is taken into police custody after a hearing at Patiala House Court in connection with the AI Impact Summit protest case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, calling him as the “main conspirator” and “mastermind” behind last week’s protest at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Authorities also added charges of rioting against Chib and seven other Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who had been detained earlier, PTI reported.

The arrest triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress condemning the police action as a “murder of democracy,” while the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of being the “mastermind” behind the protest.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted across states by Congress workers in support of Chib. Amid the ongoing row over the 'shirtless' protest, here is all you need to know about the youth leader:

Who is Uday Bhanu Chib? Uday Bhanu Chib is a prominent Congress leader currently serving as the National President of the Indian Youth Congress. He was appointed to the post on 22 September 2024 by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, succeeding Srinivas BV.

Chib hails from Paloura in Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir. He holds an engineering degree from Pune University and an MBA from Arni University in Himachal Pradesh.

He comes from a politically active family. His father, Hari Singh Chib, is the Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Chib’s political journey began through the Congress party’s youth and student wings. He served as National Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and was also the State President of NSUI in Jammu & Kashmir.

He later became President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, followed by a stint as General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, before being elevated to National President.

Chib is the second leader from Jammu and Kashmir to head the IYC after Ghulam Nabi Azad, who held the position in 1980.

‘Aggressive elements', 'breaching security’ Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Police Management & Media Cell) Devesh Chandra Srivastva termed the accused “aggressive elements” and alleged that the protest was a premeditated attempt to breach security at an international event attended by dignitaries and delegates.

“On February 20, while the India AI Impact Summit was underway at Bharat Mandapam, a premeditated attempt was made to breach the security cordon in the presence of dignitaries, delegates and visitors attending the international event. The aggressive elements were immediately overpowered. During the process of restraining them, some police personnel deployed on duty sustained injuries,” he said.

Police stated that CCTV footage from the venue and surrounding areas showed the involvement of multiple individuals.

“The involvement of several other persons has also been detected, who were allegedly assisting the aggressive elements in various ways in carrying out the act,” Srivastva said.

He added that continuous coordination was being maintained with police authorities across states and raids were underway to “unearth the entire conspiracy.”

What are the charges? During the investigation, police added Sections 191(1) (rioting) and 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Later, a Delhi court remanded Chib to four days of police custody, while the investigating officer had sought seven days of custodial interrogation.

Police also invoked additional sections under the BNS, including Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration). Both provisions carry a maximum punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

Srivastva said that considering the “multi-state ramifications of the case,” including alleged financial and logistical linkages, the investigation had been transferred to the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch for a comprehensive probe.

Mother’s statement on Chib's arrest Following the arrest, Chib’s mother, Rajni Bala, publicly defended her son.

“…I am proud of my son. We choose the right path and will do the right thing… In the end, truth always prevails. I have no regrets. It doesn't matter how long they keep my son in jail…”