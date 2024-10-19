Who is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the new NCW chief?

The Centre on Saturday appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.(X/VijayaRahatkar)

The appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.

Rahatkar is the 9th chairperson of the NCW. She will succeed Rekha Sharma, who was appointed to the post in 2018.



According to a release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Rahatkar's tenure will begin immediately. The announcement will be published in the Gazette of India as well.

In addition to the appointment of Rahatkar, the government has also named new members to the NCW. Dr. Archana Majumdar has been officially appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a tenure of three years.



Who is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar?

