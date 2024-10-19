Who is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the new NCW chief?
The Centre on Saturday appointed Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).
The appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.
Rahatkar is the 9th chairperson of the NCW. She will succeed Rekha Sharma, who was appointed to the post in 2018.
According to a release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Rahatkar's tenure will begin immediately. The announcement will be published in the Gazette of India as well.
In addition to the appointment of Rahatkar, the government has also named new members to the NCW. Dr. Archana Majumdar has been officially appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a tenure of three years.
Who is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar?
- Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has previously served as the chairperson of the Maharashtra state commission for women from 2016 to 2021.
- According to a government notification, during her tenure, she spearheaded initiatives like “Sakshama” (support for acid attack survivors), “Prajwala” (linking self-help groups to central government schemes), and “Suhita” (24x7 helpline service for women).
- She also worked on legal reforms focusing on issues like POCSO, anti-triple talaq cells, and anti-human trafficking units.
- Rahatkar is also credit to have introduced digital literacy programmes and launched a publication named “Saad” dedicated to women's issues.
- Prior to that, she also served as the Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010.
- She was also the national general secretary of BJP's mahila morcha (women's wing) for two terms from 2010 to 2014, before she became its national president in 2014.
- Rahatkar holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and a master's degree in History from the University of Pune.
- She has authored several books, including ‘Vidhilikhit’ (on women’s legal issues) and ‘Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads’.
- Her contributions to women’s empowerment have earned her recognition, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from National Literary Council.