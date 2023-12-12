‘Who needs Money Heist when you have Congress’: PM’s jibe on IT raids on MP Sahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress over the Income Tax raids on companies tied to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu saying that the party’s heists are legendary for 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

“Who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” Modi said sharing a video on X posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that portrayed Sahu meeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Rahul Gandhi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Money Heist, a popular Spanish television series, revolves around a group of robbers executing intricate heists on various institutions.

The IT raids on companies linked ot Sahu ended on Sunday after a three-day operation, recovering ₹353 crores. According to the State Bank of India (SBI), the cash-counting machines malfunctioned due to the sheer volume of cash and posed challenges as 176 bags of cash were delivered to the SBI branch.

This cash haul, the country’s “highest-ever” in a single agency action, will be deposited at an SBI branch in Balangir, Odisha. The IT department alleges the entire seized currency is unreported earnings from country liquor sales.

The Congress has also sought clarification from the Rajya Sabha member following the recovery.

During a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation and Reservation Bill on Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “So much cash was recovered from an MP in Jharkhand that the bank cashier says that we too have never seen this.” He added, “Five days have passed, and twenty-seven machines have been used to count the cash, but this person has not been suspended yet.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The Congress party and corruption are two synonymous words. The ongoing IT raids against Dhiraj Sahu and all other corrupt activities happening around the country by the Congress and its alliance are getting exposed, so the Congress party is very upset with the agencies and the PM. The Congress party can’t escape from their wrong deeds, they have to pay a price.”

.