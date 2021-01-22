WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination

Rajasthan has been rated as the most efficient Indian state for Covid vaccination by the World Health Organization, India, as it ranked green in five categories necessary to start a successful vaccination drive, state government officials said.

The state health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said the WHO representative had shared a presentation at a review meeting convened by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday that showed Rajasthan was the only state that had scored on every parameter.

“The WHO has put us in green categories of vaccination after seeing preparations of state government like transport facilities, cold storage points, supply plan, reach etc. While some other states are put in the green category on limited parameters, our state has been kept under green category on every single parameter,” said Dr Raghuraj Singh, Rajasthan’s project director, immunization.

Quoting from the WHO presentation, Mahajan said: “According to WHO observation of 67% session sites during vaccination it was found that because of the advance preparation, on all the observed sites 100% team members and vaccinator officer were found wearing a mask, separate dedicated rooms were created as per protocols and the beneficiary duelist was available at every site,” Mahajan said.

He further said that at 99% sites, physical distancing was maintained, AEFI (Adverse events following immunization) kits were available and at 78% sites, Cowin app was used. The WHO had prepared a guidance document for governments in November 2020 for prioritisation of Covid vaccination and decided to rank governments on holding state and district level task forces, training of vaccinators, sensitization of private health institutions and logistics for carrying out vaccination.

The WHO, in a presentation made to all states, on Thursday ranked Rajasthan green in all categories. If one goes by the presentation, Gujarat would be second best as it is ranked green in all categories except sensitization of private institutions.

“For Covid vaccination preparation, Rajasthan is the only state in the country which has done well on all parameters set by the WHO,” said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet.

As a result of good groundwork in Rajasthan, around 97% of Covid vaccines were utilised during the first three days of the vaccination drive against the target of 90%, set by the central government. The vaccine wastage percentage in the state was 3.40%, officials said.