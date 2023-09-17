Who was Captain Tushar Mahajan, the braveheart Udhampur Railway Station named after?

Udhampur Railway Station was formally rechristened as Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station on Saturday, days after Union minister Jitendra Singh made the announcement. The Northern Railway on Saturday notified the name change in honour of the Army braveheart following the approval by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Udhampur railway station renamed as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station'.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that with immediate effect, the name of UDHAMPUR (UHP) Railway Station in Firozpur Division of Northern Railway has been changed to " Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan" (MCTM) Railway Station," Northern Railway said in a notification on Saturday.

Singh on Saturday paid tributes to Captain Tushar Mahajan and unveiled the renaming of the station in Udhampur. He hailed the trend of naming public places after soldiers and said it was a historic moment in the history of Udhampur.

"A historic moment for Udhampur! Unveiling of the renamed "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station". Saga of a “Son of Soil" preserved for posterity. Thanks PM Narendra Modi," Jitendra Singh later said in a post on X.

Who was Captain Tushar Mahajan?

Captain Tushar Mahajan was an officer in the Indian Army who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He was a part of the 9 Para Special Forces unit, also known as the "9 Parachute Commando." Captain Tushar Mahajan was born on May 25, 1987, in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

He gained recognition and respect for his bravery and leadership during a counter-terrorism operation in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, in February 2016. During the operation, he displayed remarkable courage and skill in neutralizing terrorists who had holed up in a government building. Tragically, he was killed in action during the operation.

Captain Tushar Mahajan's selfless dedication to his duty and his bravery in the face of danger earned him posthumous awards and honours, including the Shaurya Chakra, which is one of India's highest peacetime gallantry awards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk