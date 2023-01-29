Who was Odisha minister Naba Das who died after being shot by a cop? 10 things

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday evening hours after he was shot by Gopal Das, an assistant sub-inspector. Gopal had no known enmity with the health minister but was suffering from mental disorder, his wife revealed. Gopal in the custody of the police is being interrogated and the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained. The incident took place at around 12.30pm when the minister was on his way to attend an event. The bullet that was fired at him entered and exited his body after injuring his heart and left lung. In a video captured immediately after the attack, Naba Das can be seen collapsing at the gate of his car. Read | Cop who shot Odisha minister Naba Das suffered from mental disorder: Wife

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to his family and expressed sadness over his sudden death.

Here are 10 things to know about Odisha minister Naba Das:

1. Naba Das became the health minister of Naveen Patnaik's government in June 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Naba Das was a long-time Congressman before he joined the BJD before 2019 elections.

3. His entry into politics was during his college days at Sambalpur's Gangadhar Mehr College, where he studied law. He was the students' union president there.

4. Naba Das became the vice president of Odisha NSUI and Odisha Youth Congress.

5. Naba Das won the first state election from Jharsuguda in 2009 on a Congress ticket by defeating BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

6. His winning streak was steady despite the BJP wave until in 2019 when Naba Das joined the BJP before the elections.

7. A close confidant of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the 60-year-old was the second richest minister in the state.

8. Naba Das became the health minister in 2019 and retained his portfolio even after Naveen Patnaik's cabinet overhaul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. The health minister is survived by wife Minati Das and a son and a daughter.

10. Naba Das had properties worth ₹34 crore. He was believed to have owned 80 vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI and bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.