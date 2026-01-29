Who was Vidip Jadhav? ‘Smiling, friendly’ PSO to Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash

A police head constable and personal security officer (PSO) to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Vidip Jadhav, died in the Learjet 45 crash at Baramati, Pune. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar, his security officer Vidip Jadhav, pilot-in-command Captain Sumit Kapoor, first officer Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali. Jadhav’s last rites were performed with state honours in his native village in Satara district on Thursday. (HT photo and PTI screen grab )

The plane crash occurred on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar's sons, Jay and Parth, performed the last rites of their father at Vidya Pratishtan ground on Thursday. A sea of supporters and political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis, were present.

Who Was Vidip Jadhav? Jadhav was attached to the Special Protection Branch of the Mumbai Police and had served as Ajit Pawar’s PSO for several years. He was selected as a police constable in 2009, completed his training, and joined the Mumbai police force in 2010, earlier HT reported.

Also read| Runway not in sight, oh s***, then crash: Blow-by-blow account of what happened on Ajit Pawar's flight

A native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, Jadhav had been living in Vitawa, Kalwa, with his parents, wife Sandhya, and two children—a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son—for the past 26 years.

Jadhav’s last rites were performed with state honours in his native village in Satara district on Thursday.