Who was Vidip Jadhav? ‘Smiling, friendly’ PSO to Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash
Jadhav’s last rites were performed in his native village in Satara district on Thursday.
A police head constable and personal security officer (PSO) to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Vidip Jadhav, died in the Learjet 45 crash at Baramati, Pune. The crash claimed the lives of Pawar, his security officer Vidip Jadhav, pilot-in-command Captain Sumit Kapoor, first officer Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
The plane crash occurred on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar's sons, Jay and Parth, performed the last rites of their father at Vidya Pratishtan ground on Thursday. A sea of supporters and political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis, were present.
Who Was Vidip Jadhav?
Jadhav was attached to the Special Protection Branch of the Mumbai Police and had served as Ajit Pawar’s PSO for several years. He was selected as a police constable in 2009, completed his training, and joined the Mumbai police force in 2010, earlier HT reported.
Also read| Runway not in sight, oh s***, then crash: Blow-by-blow account of what happened on Ajit Pawar's flight
A native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, Jadhav had been living in Vitawa, Kalwa, with his parents, wife Sandhya, and two children—a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son—for the past 26 years.
Jadhav’s last rites were performed with state honours in his native village in Satara district on Thursday.
'We saw news of plane crash on TV'
Jadhav’s family first learned of the crash when his mother switched on the television. “It was around 9 am when we heard loud cries from next door. Only his mother and son were at home then, as his wife Sandhya had gone to her maternal home in Panvel,” said Chandrakant Sane, a neighbour of Vidip Jadhav.
“He was always smiling, always greeting everyone,” Sane further said.
“When we went there, we saw the news of the plane crash on television and realised Vidip was also among the victims. Soon after, local police officers arrived and took his mother and son to Baramati,” he added.
Sane said Jadhav’s mother was in disbelief. “She was unable to accept that her only son was no more and kept frantically switching television channels, hoping for some news that he was alive,” he said, earlier HT reported.
Residents of the locality said the entire neighbourhood was in shock and remained glued to television sets since news of the crash broke.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More