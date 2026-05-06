Three in the fray, one to lead Kerala: Who will be the next chief minister?

After a decade in opposition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has returned to power in Kerala with a resounding mandate. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, improving on its 2001 tally of 99 seats. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP-led NDA secured three. Incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigned following the defeat of the LDF government.

Front runners to be Kerala CM - VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala(ANI/PTI/Gemini)

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With government formation underway, attention has turned to the selection of the next chief minister. The Congress party is currently navigating a three-way leadership tussle among VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. While the high command has called for restraint, supporters have already begun public campaigns for their preferred leaders.

VD Satheesan

Satheesan is seen as the frontrunner. He took over as Leader of the Opposition after defeats in 2016 and 2021 and rebuilt the party’s organisational and electoral base. Under him, the UDF won 18 of 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and performed well in the 2025 local body polls.

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{{^usCountry}} He also led the party in key bypoll wins in Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur. He consistently targeted the LDF government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan on governance issues and took firm positions in internal matters. Seen as the face of the campaign, Satheesan has the backing of key allies like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also led the party in key bypoll wins in Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur. He consistently targeted the LDF government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan on governance issues and took firm positions in internal matters. Seen as the face of the campaign, Satheesan has the backing of key allies like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the Assembly results, Satheesan said the UDF had fulfilled its promise to return to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Assembly results, Satheesan said the UDF had fulfilled its promise to return to power. {{/usCountry}}

Kerala Assembly LoP VD Satheesan during the Kerala Assembly elections result day. (PTI)

{{^usCountry}} KC Venugopal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KC Venugopal {{/usCountry}}

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AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is a key contender due to his position in the party and proximity to the Congress leadership. A close aide of Rahul Gandhi, he played a central role in the 2026 campaign.

His supporters claim he has the backing of 46 of the 63 Congress MLAs. Campaign material projecting him as “The Real Leader” has appeared in parts of Kerala and in Delhi.

His candidature faces practical challenges. As the sitting MP from Alappuzha, he would need to vacate his Lok Sabha seat and get elected to the State Assembly within six months if chosen CM, requiring a bypoll. Party guidelines had also discouraged MPs from contesting Assembly elections.

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Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal at the Parliament (ANI)

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala remains a key contender with long administrative and legislative experience. A former home minister and Leader of the Opposition from 2016 to 2021, he was the main face of the UDF during its most challenging years.

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He was replaced by VD Satheesan after the 2021 Assembly defeat, but continues to have strong links within the party and experience at both the State and national levels. His supporters point to his seniority and legislative record as factors for stable governance.

Chennithala won his Haripad seat for a sixth term in 2026 with a margin of 23,377 votes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Ramesh Chennithala. (PTI)

Key election figures in Kerala

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PK Kunhalikutty (IUML) recorded the state’s largest victory margin at 85,327 votes. Congress leaders Aryadan Shoukath and Chandy Oommen also secured thumping victories with margins exceeding 50,000 votes.

Thirteen out of 21 sitting ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet lost their seats.

The BJP won three seats, in Nemom, Kazhakootam, and Chathanoor. Rajeev Chandrasekhar won Nemom by 4,978 votes, while V Muraleedharan secured Kazhakootam by a margin of 428 votes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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