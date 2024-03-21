Who will Congress field from Amethi, Raebareli & Varanasi? These names discussed, says report

Amid suspense over who the Congress will field from Uttar Pradesh's prestigious Amethi, Raebareli, and Varanasi seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party has, according to ABP News, deliberated upon some names to give ticket to from these parliamentary segments. Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders during a roadshow ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won Varanasi in the previous 2019 elections and 2014, while Amethi is held by Union minister Smriti Irani, who, in 2019, denied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fourth successive term from here. In fact, the party's only winning candidate from the state was its former chief, Sonia Gandhi, from Raebareli.

For the upcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi's candidature has already been announced from Kerala's Wayanad, which he contested simultaneously with Amethi five years ago. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile was projected to make her electoral debut from their mother's Raebareli constituency, which is now vacant following Sonia Gandhi's election to the Rajya Sabha. The siblings, however, are extremely unlikely to contest from the country's most populous state, which has the maximum number of seats (80) the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

Under an agreement with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress will fight on 17 constituencies, while the rest will be with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

Amethi

While national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was reportedly discussed as a potential candidate, it is believed that she informed the party that she will not contest the polls. Other names that were discussed include Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona, ex-MLC Deepak Singh, Vijay Pasi, among others.

Raebareli

The name of Swami Parsad Maurya, who resigned from the SP and floated his own political outfit, was discussed as potential nominee.

Varanasi

National spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was arrested last year for alleged derogatory comments on PM Modi, could face the prime minister from here. Alternatively, the party could field Ajay Rai, who heads its UP unit, and came third in both 2014 and 2019.

Who has the BJP fielded?

PM Modi and minister Smriti Irani will fight from their respective seats again. The ruling party, however, is yet to declare its Raebareli candidate.