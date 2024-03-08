 2024 LS polls: Suspense over Cong picks for Rae Bareli, Amethi seats continues - Hindustan Times
2024 LS polls: Suspense over Cong picks for Rae Bareli, Amethi seats continues

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 08, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Congress yet to announce candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi. Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Wayanad again, with demand to also field him from Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name proposed for Rae Bareli.

The Congress keeps the suspense going over its candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats even as the party announced its first list of 39 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

We are waiting for a decision of Central Election Committee about candidates for U.P. seats, said senior Congress leader from Amethi Deepak Singh. (For Representation)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha, has been fielded from there again amid growing demand that he be fielded from Amethi too.

A demand for fielding All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli is also gaining momentum.

“An announcement about candidates from Uttar Pradesh may take some time. We hope U.P.’s candidates may be considered next week. True, there is a growing demand to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Ameti respectively but we can’t say anything till a decision about these seats is made,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai.

He said the party’s Pradesh election committee will meet soon to make recommendations about the party’s candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

“We are waiting for a decision of Central Election Committee (CEC) about candidates for U.P. seats. We hope the names of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will figure in the party’s list for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats respectively when U.P.’s list of candidates is announced,” said former MLC and senior Congress leader from Amethi Deepak Singh.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
