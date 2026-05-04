Why A. Namassivayam’s Mannadipet re-election is crucial for BJP in Puducherry

A. Namassivayam is the sitting home minister of Puducherry and is contesting the 2026 Assembly elections from the Mannadipet constituency. A heavyweight in the Union Territory's politics and a former PCC President, Namassivayam is the central figure in the BJP’s strategy to retain power alongside the AINRC under the "Double-Engine" governance model. A. Namassivayam (my Neta)

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Namassivayam’s political journey reached a transitioning moment in January 2021 when he resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP, a move that significantly altered the political landscape of the Union Territory. Since May 2021, he has served as Puducherry's home minister, also handling portfolios such as education, sports, and youth affairs. On the campaign trail, he has focused on "administrative stability" and "Centre-UT coordination," urging voters to reward the NDA for its handling of post-pandemic recovery and infrastructure growth.

Early life Born on May 15, 1969, in Puducherry, Arumugam Namassivayam is a veteran of regional politics. He rose to prominence through the ranks of the Indian National Congress, eventually serving as the President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). His deep-rooted political connections including being a relative of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy have made him a versatile leader across various electoral segments. Before his high-profile shift to the BJP, he was often considered a potential Chief Ministerial candidate for the Congress. He is married and his family has extensive interests in agriculture and real estate across the territory.

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About Mannadipet constituency The Mannadipet constituency is a predominantly rural and semi-urban segment that has become a key BJP fortress. In his 2026 affidavit, Namassivayam declared total assets worth ₹27.78 crore, marking a steady increase from the ₹25.05 crore declared during the 2021 assembly cycle. His portfolio includes movable assets worth ₹16.50 crore and immovable properties valued at ₹11.28 crore.

For the 2026 polls, he faces a challenge from the DMK-Congress alliance, but his campaign has heavily banked on the "Home Minister's work," specifically highlighting improvements in the police force and the expansion of the "Skill India" initiative in the UT. If re-elected, he has promised to establish a specialized Sports University in the region and fast-track the implementation of a new "Digital Education" policy for government schools.

What happened in the previous elections? In the 2021 assembly elections, A. Namassivayam secured a vital victory for the BJP from the Mannadipet seat, defeating the DMK’s A. Krishnan by a margin of 2,750 votes. This victory was instrumental in the NDA’s formation of the government, as he brought a significant chunk of the Congress's traditional voter base with him to the BJP.

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Prior to the 2021 win, he represented the Villianur seat (2011–2021) and the Ozhukarai seat (2001–2011). His 2024 Lok Sabha run as the BJP candidate saw him finish as a runner-up, but it served to consolidate his pan-UT visibility. Polling in Mannadipet concluded on April 9, 2026, with a record turnout of 89.87%, which Namassivayam has described as a "positive mandate for development and peace."

(With inputs from PTI and regional bureaus)