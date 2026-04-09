Puducherry records historic 89.87% voter turnout in assembly elections, highest since 1964

In the Assembly elections held on Thursday, Puducherry registered a record 89.87 polling percentage, the highest so far since 1964 when the first election was held following the merger of the territory with India after its independence, a top official said here and termed the turnout as historic. Barring a minor incident, polling for the Assembly election across the union territory of Puducherry and in its enclaves, including Karaikal was peaceful, he said. (@ECISVEEP X)

Barring a minor incident, polling for the Assembly election across the union territory of Puducherry and in its enclaves, including Karaikal was peaceful, he said.

As the NDA fought to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc did its best to wrest power from it in the union territory, with actor-politician Vijay's TVK creating a lot of expectations. Actor-director Seeman's NTK is another party that is in the race, determined to make a mark.

Despite the scorching sun, people gathered in large numbers in the polling stations from 7 am onwards when voting began across the 30 Assembly constituencies.

While the voting ended at 6 pm, those who had arrived at the polling stations before the deadline to exercise their franchise were allowed to cast their votes.

Tension prevailed briefly at Tirukanoor village, which falls under the Mannadipet Assembly Constituency, when groups of BJP and Congress workers clashed at a polling booth, and police baton-charged and dispersed them.

Among the important contestants are the AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is facing a challenge from the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam in the Thattanchavady constituency.

The CM is also contesting from the Mangalam seat. Leader of opposition in the outgoing Assembly, DMK's R Siva, is fighting from Villianur constituency, where M Ravikumar of AINRC is one of his rivals in the multi-cornered contest.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam (BJP) is seeking reelection from Mannadipet constituency, where T P R Selvam, former Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly, is contesting on the Congress ticket.

Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar said no election held here either for the Lok Sabha or for the territorial Assembly had seen such a high percentage of polling.

The Assembly poll held in 1974 recorded 85.33 per cent of polling while the polls held in 2006 and 2011 to the territorial Assembly recorded 85.29 per cent and 85.57 per cent polling respectively.

Such poll percentages in the past were so far considered the highest. But the poll percentage of 89.87 recorded now "is historic and unprecedented," he said.

The top official said several measures were taken to ensure that the election went off peacefully and in a free and fair manner. With the help of surveillance using drones, distribution of cash --in 5 segments including Villianur and Kalapet-- to lure voters was detected and ₹1.18 lakh was confiscated by flying squad personnel.

A robot carrying a plate of flower petals welcomed voters at a model polling booth set up at VOC government higher secondary school in the Raj Bhavan constituency.

Meanwhile, a delegation of nine officials from six countries visited the VOC School and Kizhoor polling stations to familiarise themselves with the election process here.

Voting took place in 1,099 polling stations --with webcasting amenities-- and of them, 209 were under special watch as they were classified as vulnerable, and a total of 294 candidates are fighting polls, which included 40 women candidates and 117 independents.

Authorities said around 5,000 officials and 2,800 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.

The Union Territory's electorate is 9.50 lakh strong, and there are 23 Assembly segments in the Puducherry region, 5 in Karaikal and 1 each in Mahe and Yanam enclaves, and in total, territorial Assembly has 30 seats.

Women voters with a strength of 5.03 lakh outnumber men, who account for 4.46 lakh.