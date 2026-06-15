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Why Bangladesh PM's aide was held at Delhi's IGI Airport for over two hours, sparking 'deep disappointment' in Dhaka

The diplomat was stopped after his name was reportedly flagged on a security watchlist during routine screening. 

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:14 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Bangladesh has summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka after a senior adviser to the Prime Minister was detained for around two and a half hours for questioning at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Zahed ur Rahman was travelling to India to lead Bangladesh’s delegation to the June 15–16 meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) CSO Meeting.(Facebook/Zahed ur Rahman)

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, aide to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was stopped by immigration authorities on Sunday evening after his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, BSS news agency reported. He was travelling to India to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) CSO Meeting.

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While other members of the delegation cleared immigration without difficulty, Rahman remained stuck at the checkpoint, Bangladesh media reported, citing sources.

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Diplomatic reaction in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s ministry of foreign affairs called in India’s deputy high commissioner Pawan Badhe and conveyed “deep disappointment” over what happened. This was Dhaka’s first official response. Foreign minister Dr Khalilur Rahman called the situation “unexpected and unfortunate” and said the government was taking the matter seriously, as per the BSS news agency.

Zahed ur Rahman, a doctor-turned-policy adviser and a well-known public commentator, recently joined the government as an adviser with the rank of state minister. He was supposed to lead Bangladesh’s delegation at the IORA meeting (June 15-16) in New Delhi. The rest of the Bangladeshi delegation attended the meeting as planned.

 
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