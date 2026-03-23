Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Why cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike today

    The drivers are demanding the introduction of customer KYC to reduce the incidents of attacks on drivers.

    Updated on: Mar 23, 2026 4:58 AM IST
    Reported by Mihika ShahEdited by Akansha Purohit
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A group of app-based cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike on March 23, demanding mandatory KYC verification for customers. Drivers gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday and highlighted incidents of assaults and threats that left them helpless.

    Meanwhile, the strike, which was also in place on Saturday, led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. (Pexels/Representational Image)
    Meanwhile, the strike, which was also in place on Saturday, led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. (Pexels/Representational Image)

    The drivers on Saturday said that the protest is aimed at tackling safety risks posed by fake or unverified passengers who misuse or assault them during trips.

    Demands for compulsory KYC

    The drivers are demanding the introduction of customer KYC to reduce the incidents of attacks on drivers. A cab driver, Preet Kumar, said that the aggregators must introduce KYC. He noted that while drivers have to undergo strict KYC, customers are not obligated to do so. "What about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers,” he said.

    No grievance redressal system

    The cab drivers also highlighted the lack of a grievance redressal system, stating that there have been instances where customers misbehaved, but there was no proper system in place to tackle it. “Where are we supposed to report such incidents?” a driver questioned.

    Safety features remain questionable

    While every cab is equipped with safety features including SOS buttons for both drivers and passengers, drivers have questioned the effectiveness of it. They highlighted several instances where the safety features were not able to provide timely help, leaving them vulnerable.

    Drivers also cited a recent incident with 25-year-old Suraj Singh, who was strangled to death inside his vehicle. The incident took place in January this year. Suraj was strangled by passengers who booked a ride from Sector 37.

    Meanwhile, the strike, which was also in place on Saturday, led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. Rishika Tiwari, a resident of Sector 38, said that “while booking a cab to the nearest metro station usually takes about a minute, she had to wait 10 to 15 minutes due to the strike.”

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Why Cab Drivers Across Gurugram Are On Strike Today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes