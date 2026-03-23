Why cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike today

A group of app-based cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike on March 23, demanding mandatory KYC verification for customers. Drivers gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday and highlighted incidents of assaults and threats that left them helpless. Meanwhile, the strike, which was also in place on Saturday, led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The drivers on Saturday said that the protest is aimed at tackling safety risks posed by fake or unverified passengers who misuse or assault them during trips.

Demands for compulsory KYC The drivers are demanding the introduction of customer KYC to reduce the incidents of attacks on drivers. A cab driver, Preet Kumar, said that the aggregators must introduce KYC. He noted that while drivers have to undergo strict KYC, customers are not obligated to do so. "What about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers,” he said.

No grievance redressal system

The cab drivers also highlighted the lack of a grievance redressal system, stating that there have been instances where customers misbehaved, but there was no proper system in place to tackle it. “Where are we supposed to report such incidents?” a driver questioned.

Safety features remain questionable While every cab is equipped with safety features including SOS buttons for both drivers and passengers, drivers have questioned the effectiveness of it. They highlighted several instances where the safety features were not able to provide timely help, leaving them vulnerable.

Drivers also cited a recent incident with 25-year-old Suraj Singh, who was strangled to death inside his vehicle. The incident took place in January this year. Suraj was strangled by passengers who booked a ride from Sector 37.

Meanwhile, the strike, which was also in place on Saturday, led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. Rishika Tiwari, a resident of Sector 38, said that “while booking a cab to the nearest metro station usually takes about a minute, she had to wait 10 to 15 minutes due to the strike.”