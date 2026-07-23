‘Why?’ CJP claims Delhi Police placed 'totally damaged car' outside Jantar Mantar protest site

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Police placed a "totally damaged car" outside the Jantar Mantar protest site, where supporters have been holding a sit-in for over a month. They also questioned the purpose and intent behind the move.

A damaged car was parked outside Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. CJP questioned why Delhi Police allegedly placed the vehicle near the protest site. (REUTERS)

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In a post on X, CJP shared a video of a damaged car placed outside the protest site and wrote: " Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar."

The post further questioned the police action, asking: "Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?"

"Everyone should remember this car has been brought here in this condition — important to record before they can blame it on peaceful protesters," the post said.

The Delhi Police did not respond to the allegation in the material provided.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Senior Delhi Police officer who ‘slapped’ woman protester removed from security duty CJP alleges internet shutdown near protest site {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Senior Delhi Police officer who ‘slapped’ woman protester removed from security duty CJP alleges internet shutdown near protest site {{/usCountry}}

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Internet services were suspended around Jantar Mantar and other parts of Central Delhi late Wednesday as tensions between the protesters and security officials escalated.

In another post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?"

He also appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.

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"Appeal to police and paramilitary forces deployed to crush the protest. Do not obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters. This is your test as well. Will you stand with the people, or with authoritarians," he wrote.

Also read: 'Preserve CCTV': Delhi HC on plea alleging police brutality during CJP protest

Protest continues after July 20 march

The CJP's inntensified sit-in at Jantar Mantar continued for a third consecutive day after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, with the protest site remaining under heavy security. The outfit has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

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The party has accused the police of using excessive force during the march, while the Delhi Police said that action was taken after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements.

The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protesters also demanded compensation for families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leak issue.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi sets ‘non-negotiable’ demands for PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET protests

Wangchuk seeks no punitive action against protesters

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Wangchuk on Wednesday said that he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or FIRs would be initiated against students and youth who participated in the agitation.

Wangchuk is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital after Delhi HC order

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Delhi Police alleged that five security personnel, including two ACP-rank officers, an inspector, a head constable and a constable, were injured during clashes near Jantar Mantar after a section of protesters turned unruly. According to the police, protesters pelted stones at security personnel and chased them away.