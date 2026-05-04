Why Debabrata Saikia’s 2026 re-election bid in Assam's Nazira is a key battle for Congress

Senior Assam Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, is contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from his traditional stronghold of Nazira.

Guwahati: Congress General Secretary and Chairperson of the party's Assam Screening Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with LoP in the state Assembly and party leader Debabrata Saikia.(PTI/File)

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A prominent figure in the state’s political landscape, Saikia is fighting to retain one of the last standing Congress bastions in Upper Assam amid a challenging electoral climate for the party.

On the campaign trail, Saikia has consistently attacked the ruling BJP for failing to fulfill decade-old promises, particularly regarding the state’s economy and youth employment. Following the conclusion of polling in April 2026, Saikia dismissed exit polls projecting an NDA sweep, asserting that the "common people have not voted for the BJP" and that the ground reality reflects a desire for change.

Who is Debabrata Saikia?

Born on December 14, 1964, in Nazira, Sivasagar, Debabrata Saikia is the son of the legendary Late Hiteswar Saikia, a two-time Chief Minister of Assam. He assisted his father in organizational work and election management from as early as 1978.

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{{^usCountry}} He is an alumnus of Calcutta University, where he completed his graduation in Arts. He is married to Bandana Saikia, and the couple has two children, Luit and Krishnika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is an alumnus of Calcutta University, where he completed his graduation in Arts. He is married to Bandana Saikia, and the couple has two children, Luit and Krishnika. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Assam exit poll show a massive lead for BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma govt headed for another term About Nazira Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Assam exit poll show a massive lead for BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma govt headed for another term About Nazira Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Nazira constituency, located in the Sivasagar district, has been synonymous with the Saikia family for decades. In his 2026 affidavit, Saikia declared total assets worth approximately ₹5.76 Crore, with liabilities amounting to nearly ₹2 Crore. His assets include significant residential property in Guwahati and ancestral land in Simaluguri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nazira constituency, located in the Sivasagar district, has been synonymous with the Saikia family for decades. In his 2026 affidavit, Saikia declared total assets worth approximately ₹5.76 Crore, with liabilities amounting to nearly ₹2 Crore. His assets include significant residential property in Guwahati and ancestral land in Simaluguri. {{/usCountry}}

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For the 2026 polls, Saikia faced a high-voltage campaign from the BJP, which has long sought to breach this Congress fortress. His campaign focused on “Administrative Transparency” and the revival of the local oil and gas industry’s benefits for residents. If re-elected, he has promised to advocate for the establishment of a specialized Multi-Specialty Hospital in Nazira and to push for a dedicated "Youth Employment Fund" for Upper Assam.

Primary Opponents

BJP's Mayur Borgohain is Saikia’s chief rival in Nazira. In the 2021 elections, Saikia narrowly defeated Borgohain by a slim margin of only 683 votes, making this 2026 rematch one of the most closely watched battles in Upper Assam.

Kanak Gogoi of the Communist Party of India (CPI) is another one of Saikia's opponents. A veteran regional leader, Gogoi represents the Left Front. He has consistently contested from this seat, aiming to consolidate the traditional Left-leaning and labor votes in the Sivasagar district.

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Debabrata Saikia's ability to hold the Nazira seat despite a massive state-wide surge for the NDA in 2021 earned him the role of Leader of the Opposition.

Prior to his 2026 run, Saikia survived various political storms, including intense "hot mic" controversies and defection rumors, which he vehemently denied.

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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