5 facts about Debabrata Saikia, Assam MLA contesting from Congress stronghold Nazira again

The political future of Assam will be predicted on May 4 with the announcement of Assembly election results. As Congress aims to unseat the BJP from power, there are some seats in the northeastern state where the Opposition party enjoys some dominance. Among them is the Nazira constituency, where Congress's Debabrata Saikia is the sitting MLA. Debabrata Saikia (X)

He was first elected as the MLA from Nazira constituency in 2011 and has retained the seat through consecutive victories in 2016 and 2021, establishing a strong and consistent electoral base in Upper Assam.

Saikia began his political journey in 1991 through the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, where he later held key posts including General Secretary (1992–1993) and Vice President (1993–1996).

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He became the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2016, taking on a central role in challenging the state government on governance and policy issues. Although he temporarily lost the position in 2021 following defections of Congress MLAs to the BJP, he was later reinstated after a legal intervention by the Gauhati High Court, reaffirming his position as one of the key Congress leaders in Assam politics