Why did ED question actress Tamannaah Bhatia in money laundering case?

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned actress Tamannaah Bhatia about a money laundering case in Guwahati. The actress was called in for questioning regarding a probe linked to the 'HPZ Token' mobile app in which several investors were allegedly duped on the pretext of mining Bitcoins and some other cryptocurrencies. Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Tamannaah Bhatia's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the ED zonal office in Guwahati, the agency said in a statement.

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia called for questioning?

Sources told PTI that the 34-year-old actress received some funds for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event of the 'HPZ Token' app, which is currently under investigation for money laundering.

No ‘incriminating’ charges have been made against Tamannaah, the sources said. She was called earlier too but she deferred the summons due to work and chose to appear on Thursday, they said.

A total of 299 entities, including 76 Chinese-controlled entities in which 10 directors are of Chinese origin while two entities are controlled by other foreign nationals, have been named as accused in the charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in March.

The money laundering probe is being conducted by ED on the basis of an FIR filed against multiple accused linked to the app, for allegedly duping "gullible" investors by promising astronomical returns by mining Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

The police said that the HPZ Token mobile phone application was used by the team of accused to ‘cheat’ investors. The bank accounts and merchant IDs linked to the app were opened by ‘shell companies’ operated by ‘dummy’ directors in order to hide the crime.

These funds were "fraudulently" received for illegal online gaming and betting and investment for Bitcoin mining, the FIR claimed.

The ED said in its statement that for an investment of ₹57,000, returns of ₹4000 per day were promised for three months, but were only given once. After the one-time return, fresh funds were sought from the investors.

Country-wide searches were undertaken by the ED in this case leading to the seizure of immovable assets and deposits worth ₹455 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)