Why did Ferrari crash into oncoming cars in Hyderabad? Cop reveals likely cause

A crash in Hyderabad involving a luxury Ferrari car may have been caused due to a brake failure in the multi-crore car, police reportedly said on Sunday. A Ferrari crashed into oncoming cars in the city's Jubilee Hills area over the weekend, injuring three people and damaging three vehicles, including two cars and one two-wheeler. Hyderabad: Damaged vehicles after a speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles. (PTI)

It is suspected that the driver of the luxury vehicle lost control, likely due to a brake failure in the car. "It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to Hyderabad Police, the crash took place near the residence of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in Jubilee Hills. The accident led to traffic diversions in the area on Sunday and the traffic police advised motorists to opt for alternate routes.