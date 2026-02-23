Why did Ferrari crash into oncoming cars in Hyderabad? Cop reveals likely cause
A Ferrari crashed into oncoming cars in the city's Jubilee Hills area over the weekend, injuring three people and damaging three vehicles.
A crash in Hyderabad involving a luxury Ferrari car may have been caused due to a brake failure in the multi-crore car, police reportedly said on Sunday. A Ferrari crashed into oncoming cars in the city's Jubilee Hills area over the weekend, injuring three people and damaging three vehicles, including two cars and one two-wheeler.
It is suspected that the driver of the luxury vehicle lost control, likely due to a brake failure in the car. "It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
According to Hyderabad Police, the crash took place near the residence of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in Jubilee Hills. The accident led to traffic diversions in the area on Sunday and the traffic police advised motorists to opt for alternate routes.
While several vehicles are said to have been damaged in the incident, visuals shared by the police showed the Ferrari collided head-on with one other car.
Who was driving the Ferrari?
The luxury Ferrari car is reportedly registered under the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy. However, it is not yet clear who was behind the wheels during the crash.
As stated in an earlier HT report, the driver of the car was reportedly on way to attend a wedding and tested negative for the alcohol test following the accident. He also told cops during investigation that he was in real estate business.
Ferrari, the luxury sports car, cost around ₹3.5 crore.
