Why didn't AIMIM contest Maharashtra polls with MVA? Waris Pathan reveals

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Tuesday claimed that his party was interested in contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but the alliance did not contact them. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP). It is pitted against the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.



“We had told them, our Maharashtra President had also written a letter that we should come together to defeat the BJP but perhaps they were not interested. They did not contact us. We have a political party and contesting elections strengthens democracy,” ANI quoted Pathan, who filed his nomination from Bhiwandi West seat.



The assembly constituency is a part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat. Pathan is facing BJP's Mahesh Choughule, who is an MLA from this seat since 2014.



"I am sure that the people of Bhiwandi will bless me with votes and send me to the Maharashtra Assembly. These are all decisions of the party. The party has chosen me for Bhiwani, and that is why I am here today," Pathan said.



Earlier in the day, AIMIM Maharashtra Chief Imtiaz Jaleel also filed his nomination from Aurangabad (East) seat.

Maharashtra assembly election

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.



The Lok Sabha polls 2024 results have given a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning seven seats, the Congress 13, and the NCP-SP one, taking the total tally of the alliance 17.



(With ANI inputs)