‘Why don't Home Minister and PM visit Manipur?’: Jairam Ramesh on statehood day

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting Manipur for the past eight months and instead congratulating citizens on the statehood day.

Ramesh said, “Why don't the Home Minister and Prime Minister visit Manipur? Today they have congratulated the people of Manipur on their statehood day, but why haven't they gone there during 8 months of unrest, violence and oppression? Lakhs of people have been displaced and 300-400 people have been killed. There are societal tensions and an environment of fear and distrust among communities. Why is the Prime Minister quiet?”

He added, “Till today, there are no conversations between the Prime Minister and Manipur CM or between legislators and the PM.”

Ramesh also spoke about the changes brought in Assam and said that they took place under Congress' Tarun Gogoi. “The changes that are seen in Assam are all because of Congress' Tarun Gogoi. Today, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma knows the difference between Assam of 2001 and Assam of 2016,” he said.

This year commemorates the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur as full-fledged states. In 1972, these three Northeastern states attained statehood under the North-Eastern Region Reorganisation Act of 1971.

PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur.”

Shah also took to X to congratulate the people of Manipur. He said, “Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Manipur. Over the years Manipur has earned fame by contributing to the fields of sports and culture. I am confident that the state will touch new heights in development in times to come.”

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra returned to Assam on Sunday after spending a day in Arunachal Pradesh. Ongoing bitter verbal exchange between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi intensified on Sunday. "The entire country and Assam know that your chief minister (CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) and his entire family are the most corrupt people," Gandhi said, while addressing a gathering in Assam.