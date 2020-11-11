e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Why is Delhi is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases? AIIMS director blames super-spreader events

Why is Delhi is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases? AIIMS director blames super-spreader events

Agreeing that it is difficult to avoid crowds in the festive season, the AIIMS director warned that with the drop in temperature and rising air pollution levels there is a dire need to exercise caution

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is an acute need for everyone to wear masks whenever they are in places with a considerable number of people
AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is an acute need for everyone to wear masks whenever they are in places with a considerable number of people(AFP)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), director, Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday that super-spreader events can be the reason behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“What happens is if in a crowd one does not wear a mask, a person who may be asymptomatic and is highly infectious he can spread the disease to a large number of people in the crowd. If they get the disease, they will take it to the area they go to, their own family members, their relatives and they will again spread the disease. So you can have super-spreading events, and it is likely that this has happened in Delhi. There were crowds, people did not take precautions and they were super spreading events and this led to an increase in the number of cases,” Dr.Guleria told ANI

A super-spreader event is one where a single person with the virus can come into contact with multiple other people and spread the virus to them. They have been gaining widespread attention following reports that Donald Trump’s pre-election fundraiser and his election night watch party might have been superspreader events, where members of his campaign were infected in significant numbers. In Kerala too, cases spiked after Onam celebrations.

Agreeing that it is difficult to avoid crowds in the festive season, the AIIMS director warned that with the drop in temperature and rising air pollution levels there is a dire need to exercise caution. He also advised senior citizens and people with comorbidities to be extra vigilant during this phase and said there is an acute need for everyone to wear masks whenever they are in places with a considerable number of people.

Talking about the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, he said, “We are seeing an increasing surge of cases in Delhi, and the numbers are increasing with time. The number of cases had come down to 2,000 from 4,000, and now they are going upwards of 7,000 and up to 8,000 in a day, this is also reflected in increased hospital admissions and to some extent in mortality.”

As per the Union health ministry’s website on Wednesday, there are 41,385 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital, while 4,02,854 patients have been cured and discharged. Over 7,000 fatalities have been reported in the national capital so far.

tags
top news
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of IPL
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as ‘most impressive’ part of IPL
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In