Why is Devendra Fadnavis successful? Wife Amruta Fadnavis reveals 2 qualities that propel new Maharashtra CM

On the day that Devendra Fadnavis became the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, his wife Amruta Fadnavis attributed his political success to two main qualities of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

According to her, the two qualities that propelled Fadnavis to the top post are patience and perseverance.

"Patience and perseverance are the main qualities that have taken Devendra Fadnavis to where he is," she said while talking to the media on Thursday, PTI reported.

She said that there is happiness for Fadnavis becoming an MLA for the sixth time and taking oath as the CM for the third time but stressed there is a sense of responsibility for the mandate of the government.

"He wanted to come back to work for the welfare of Maharashtra," Amruta pointed out.

Devendra Fadnavis’ previous stints as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis first served as the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019. He had given the slogan 'Me Punha Yein' (I will come back again) in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

However, despite BJP getting 105 seats in 2019, he couldn't return as CM for the term as the alliance with the then-united Shiv Sena fell apart.

He did have an 80-hour stint along with Ajit Pawar as his deputy at the time, becoming the CM for the second time. But Pawar then returned to the NCP and the government fell after just over three days in power.

He could not become CM in 2022 after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell as Eknath Shinde took the top post. He had to face the ridicule of the opposition over the 'Me Punha Yein' slogan.

Finally, Fadnavis stood tall as the Mahayuti returned with a thumping majority in the recently held polls, with the BJP itself winning 132 seats and coming close to the halfway mark in the 288-member assembly.

He took oath as the CM on Thursday with Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputies.