Why is J&K poll schedule extending beyond SC's Sept 30 deadline? CEC Rajiv Kumar says…

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday clarified on why the assembly election schedule in Jammu and Kashmir is extending past the September 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court.



“The Amarnath Yatra will end on August 19. The Lok Sabha elections ended on June 4,6. So, there was bad weather, and then Amarnath Yatra. There is no way one could have gone exactly on the date i.e August 19. We are not giving even half a day when one could have started. And it is well begun within the time period and it will be finished in time," Kumar responded on the query on the issue during the presser.



“It is not the day here and there which is important. What is important that we go by the spirit. The amendments to the J&K Reorganisation Act in terms of providing the reservations came in December 2023,” the poll panel chief added. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a press conference to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)

“The time period for the Commission started only in December 2023. Thereafter came the parliamentary elections, so we are not delayed at all,” he added.



ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: What happened in 2014 polls? A recap of events



Dec 2023: SC upheld Article 370 as constitutionally valid

Last December, the apex court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 as constitutionally valid, while directing the EC to hold assembly elections by September 30.



Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said that Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.



ALSO READ: ‘J&K still waiting for full statehood’: Cong after EC announces poll schedule



On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370. The erstwhile state of J&K was bifurcated into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



Elections to 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

