‘Why is self-respecting CM silent?’: Sanjay Raut jabs Shinde over Maharashtra guv's 'old idol' remark on Shivaji

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for his silence over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's “old idol” remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Taking to Twitter, Raut wrote that Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) broke the “self-esteem of Maharashtra by talking nonsense”. “Why is the self-respecting chief minister and deputy chief minister (BJP's Devendra Fadnavis) silent when BJP governor and national spokesperson are openly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaj Maharaj? Revenge Here Revenge. Jai Maharashtra,” his tweet, roughly translated from Marathi, read.

When speaking to reporters later, Raut stressed on his point by demanding Shinde to step down from the post of chief minister.

“The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj as an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP's official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away,” the Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP said.

Referring to Shinde, Raut said he is “surprised” that the CM “who gave the slogan of self-respect and broke Shiv Sena and formed the government with the BJP” is silent over the issue. “The BJP is openly insulting Shivaji Maharaj. You should resign. If you have respect for Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in the government with them?” he asked.

Raut further stated that the BJP is “carrying out” stir against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments against Veer Savarkar and even “hitting out with shoes”. “Now the shoes should go to the Raj Bhavan from where remarks are being made against Shivaji Maharaj. Then you are the son of Maharashtra, otherwise, you are fake,” he said.

Koshyari triggered a row on Saturday when he remarked that Shivaji Maharaj has become an “old idol” and the new ones can be found in Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Maharashtra Governor made the remark while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

