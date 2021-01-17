Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain

A day after India began its emergency vaccination drive against Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said at least 47 per cent of those who were registered for day one vaccination stayed away. Attributing this to personal choice, the minister said that the trend was similar across the country. Since getting vaccinated is optional, no one can be forced to take the jab, he said.

In Delhi, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. The vaccine drive in the city will be held four times a week.

"Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment. The vaccination programme is completely voluntary. We cannot ask anyone to compulsorily take the shot even if the person has registered for it," he said.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital's medical director BL Sherwal said people are taking a 'wait and watch' approach. "There is a little bit of apprehension (about the vaccine). Also, people in India adopt a 'wait and watch' approach in important matters, be it purchasing a new car or an appliance. People consider the experiences of others before taking a call," he said.

"There is a need for creating more awareness and building confidence among people. No major vaccine-related side effects were reported on Saturday, which is going to encourage others to take the shots," he said.

Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, said technical glitches in Co-Win app could be a reason why many people could not take the shots on the launch day. Maharashtra stalled vaccination for two days owing to the technical glitch, which the health ministry has also admitted.

