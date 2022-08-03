Home / India News / ‘Why no opposition MP at Red Fort Tiranga bike rally?’: BJP's swipe

'Why no opposition MP at Red Fort Tiranga bike rally?': BJP's swipe

Published on Aug 03, 2022
Is the absence of the opposition parties from Wednesday's Tiranga bike rally an "unequivocal admission" that BJP is the "sole custodian of the Tiranga"? the BJP asked.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rides a motorcycle along with other MPs as he takes part in the 'Tiranga Bike Rally' for the MPs of all parties, at Red Fort in old Delhi, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the absence of the opposition MPs at the Tiranga bike rally that was held on Wednesday to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The rally started at the Red Fort. Is the absence of an "unequivocal admission" that BJP is the "sole custodian of the Tiranga", Malviya asked as the Congress on Wednesday joined the Tiranga celebration with a 'Nehru' twist.

Several BJP ministers, MPs on Wednesday took part in the bike rally waving the National Flag. Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur took part in the rally and said, "Many central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together, and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give the message that 'we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them', and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India."

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 'Tiranga Utsav' appealed to the citizens to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India has "risen from slumber" and swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being on course to become a "great" power.

As PM Modi and other BJP leaders changed their Twitter profile photos with that of the National Flag as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative to mark the 75th year of Independence, the Congress leaders on Wednesday changed their profile photos to Jawaharlal Nehru holding the National Flag.

“The tricolour is in our hearts, it is in our veins as blood. On December 31, 1929, Pandit Nehru while hoisting the tricolour on the banks of river Ravi said, 'Now the tricolour has been hoisted, it should not be bowed',” the official Twitter handle of the Congress party posted in Hindi.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

